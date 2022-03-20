Motley Crue legend Nikki Sixx to appear on American Idol this week

Nikki Sixx on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

There are a lot of rock stars that seem to hate American Idol.

One example is Dave Grohl, who openly said that American Idol is a horrible show and is all that is wrong with music today.

However, while the Foo Fighters lead singer hates the reality singing competition series, a heavy metal icon loves it and agreed to appear on the show this Sunday night.

Nikki Sixx, the bassist and one of the key writers for the metal band Motley Crue is coming to American Idol.

Nikki Sixx coming on American Idol

Not only is Nikki Sixx coming on American Idol, but he said that he didn’t even hesitate when they asked.

This week’s auditions are coming from Los Angeles. This should be strikingly different from the Nashville auditions.

In a new promo, Lionel Richie talked about Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, which led to Nikki Sixx showing up. Motley Crue made their name in the Sunset Strip clubs before hitting it big.

“If anybody wants to hear about the stories of Sunset Strip,” Lionel said before pointing at Nikki.

“Don’t come to me,” Nikki joked.

'American Idol' Preview - Nikki Sixx Welcomes the Judges to the Sunset Strip

As for American Idol, Sixx had nothing but praise for the reality series.

“It was a lot of fun to team up with American Idol upon the show’s return to L.A. After all, Motley Crue are also from L.A., and so many amazing songwriters call Los Angeles their ‘Home Sweet Home,’” Sixx said to Billboard.

“Because of American Idol, a lot of great, timeless, classic songs have not only been re-interpreted by the next generation of talented singers but have also been re-introduced to mainstream audiences and younger generations of music fans for the last two decades.”

“As a songwriter myself, that’s something I really appreciate so when I was invited to appear on this Sunday’s episode I did not hesitate,” Sixx finished.

Time to give a little🤘Rock & Roll 🤘 love to @AmericanIdol from the Sunset Strip! I’m kicking off Sunday night’s show. WATCH! 💙 pic.twitter.com/lhfkLxMDox — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 18, 2022

Motley Crue preparing for a massive summer tour

In 2020, Motley Crue was supposed to come out of retirement and hit the road for a massive summer tour with some of the greatest bands of 80s metal.

However, the coronavirus pandemic ended that. They rescheduled for 2021 but postponed it again. Now, in 2022, it is time to hit the road.

Motley Crue, Poison, and Def Leppard will all co-headling the Stadium Tour with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett as the opening act.

The Stadium Tour starts in June.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights on ABC at 8/7c.