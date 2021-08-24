Most 90 Day Fiance fans are not excited for Corey and Evelin’s return, and they explained why

Viewers who dislike Corey and Evelin are not happy about their return to The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers are not stoked that the network has opted for Corey and Evelin to return to the upcoming season of The Other Way.

They feel that their drama is manufactured, Evelin is evil, Corey is weak, and they should have had a few more fresh couples.

Many other 90 Day watchers feel so upset by Season 6 of Happily Ever After? that some have given up on the franchise altogether and started watching other shows.

The Other Way viewers spoke out against the choice to have Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas return

Corey and Evelin’s presence on the new season of The Other Way is upsetting viewers who are tired of their drama and the kind of entertainment that the franchise is producing.

The subject of the Reddit thread that sparked a conversation on The Other Way’s entertainment value was a picture of Corey and Evelin with the description, “These two are back and I could not care less.”

The subsequent Reddit discussion detailed the main point of Corey and Evelin’s appearance on the show and why people are turned off by the cast.

One viewer commented on the main reason why people watch Corey and Evelin. They said, “He has a humiliation fetish, I think.”

Someone seconded the notion and added, “I bet he gets boners over hearing details about her affairs.”

Other critics spoke on why they believe the show isn’t for them anymore.

One person said, “I’m with you on that. My wife and I missed most of the recent HEA? season just because everyone on it is total trash and it’s not enjoyable anymore. At least before you had one or two couples you could rely on for drama like Pole, but now it’s just drama turned up to 11 with no couples worth rooting for.”

Someone else agreed, “Same for me, I have been a faithful fan since the Darcey&Jessie season. I am tapping out.”

More 90 Day viewers talked about their grievances with the recent 90 Day drama and spoke about moving on to other shows.

Are Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas already married?

This season is supposed to be about Corey and Evelin possibly making their way to the altar. According to Laura Jallali, a fellow castmate and close friend of Corey’s, they are already married.

Laura claims that they got married on paper so Corey could stay in the country. More about the truth will be revealed this season on The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.