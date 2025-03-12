Moonshiners Season 14 finale: Mark and Digger evade arrest as the law closes in

The Season 14 finale of Moonshiners delivered an intense episode that included innovative distilling techniques as the cast faced increasing pressure from law enforcement.

Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, two of the most experienced moonshiners, found themselves under surveillance, forcing them to take desperate measures to avoid arrest.

Meanwhile, Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson pushed their skills to the limit by designing a groundbreaking column still to maximize production.

Elsewhere, the late veteran moonshiner Kenny Law assisted a distilling legend in creating a unique lavender-infused moonshine.

The episode captured the high-risk nature of illegal distilling, highlighting the delicate balance between tradition, ingenuity, and survival in an underground industry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With legal scrutiny tightening, the moonshiners proved that their craft is not just about making liquor; it’s about outsmarting the law.

Mark and Digger’s close call with the law

After weeks of surveillance by an unidentified pickup truck, veteran moonshiners Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes found compelling evidence suggesting they were under law enforcement investigation.

Determined to eliminate any incriminating material, they enlisted the help of fellow moonshiners Kelly and Amanda to dismantle their still site.

Reflecting on their recent expansion efforts, Mark expressed regret, acknowledging that their ambition may have attracted unwanted attention.

Their suspicions were confirmed when they noticed a sheriff’s vehicle tailing them.

The situation intensified with Captain David Robertson’s arrival, a law enforcement officer with a history of pursuing the duo.

Both Mark and Digger were handcuffed and placed in the back of the sheriff’s car.

A search of their truck revealed a copper still; however, due to a strategically placed hole by their associate Kenny, the still was rendered inoperable, preventing any immediate arrests.

Mike and Jerry’s innovative distillation approach

After losing their original still site, Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson sought alternative methods to meet their production demands.

Mike aimed for a 40-gallon run to offset their losses but had to settle for a 25-gallon batch of eggnog shine alongside Jerry’s 20-gallon order of peppermint shine.

To optimize efficiency, they engineered a column that could still produce two proofs simultaneously.

Using a sugar wash to create a neutral spirit, they could infuse two distinct flavors at the end of the distillation process.

This innovative approach proved successful, allowing them to fulfill both orders concurrently.

Their ingenuity showcased their expertise and demonstrated how moonshiners continue to evolve their craft and stay ahead of legal moonshiners.

Kenny and Tickle assist Danielle Parton’s lavender moonshine venture

In his final run, Kenny Law, alongside Steven Ray Tickle and Henry Law, extended their expertise to assist moonshining legend Danielle Parton in crafting a lavender-infused moonshine.

While Kenny expressed concerns about potential complications from essential oils, he suggested that a high-proof liquor might mitigate these issues.

They employed a mini-submarine pot to redistill Danielle’s liquor, a process requiring meticulous attention due to the flammable nature of the ingredients.

The endeavor culminated in a successful batch of lavender moonshine, impressing Danielle and inspiring her to consider commercial production of the unique spirit.

Tickle was also inspired to make a run of illegal lavender moonshine, which could help Danielle’s legal operation and vice versa.

Moonshiners is currently on hiatus.