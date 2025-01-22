Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 9: Mark Rogers ends feud with Mike Cockrell as Josh Owens returns to moonshining

In Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 9, tensions flare, and innovation take center stage as the cast continues their high-stakes operations.

Mark and Huck receive a surprising call from Mike Cockrell, who requests a meeting to end their longstanding feud.

This comes after Mike managed to track Mark’s liquor site with his drone but failed to exact revenge.

Mark managed to lock up their truck as he escaped his site, initially unsure whether it was law enforcement on his tail.

The feud dates back to when Mark blew up Mike’s liquor site for encroaching on his territory.

Initially reluctant, Mark Rogers eventually agrees to meet but insists the meeting take place at his home.

Mark Rogers holds a knife as he ends his feud with Mike Cockrell

When Mike arrives, Mark is skinning an animal and keeps his knife in hand throughout their conversation. Mike proposes a truce, asking both sides to respect territorial boundaries.

Mark accuses Mike of crossing the line that sparked their rivalry, but the two ultimately agree to keep their operations separated by the broad river.

Meanwhile, Mike and Jerry embark on a risky upgrade to their submarine still, adding a towering column designed for vodka production and flavor infusion.

Using muscadines, they create a rye vodka with fruity undertones. However, the duo encounters issues when they forget to include an essential steam-condensing element.

Jerry improvises with a small pea trap, resolving the problem and allowing them to resume production. The muscadine vodka is a success, and Mike is pleased by its unique taste.

Josh Owens returns to moonshining

Elsewhere, Josh Owens makes a triumphant return after recovering from a life-threatening motorcycle injury.

Determined to rebuild his moonshine operation, Josh enlists the help of his friend Big Chuk, who supported him financially during his recovery. Big Chuk, eager to expand his own business, is keen to learn the art of distilling.

The pair checks on a corn mash they prepared the previous week, which is now ready for use.

With 370 gallons of mash, they produce approximately 50 gallons of moonshine.

Later, Josh reconnects with his racer friends to sell 40 gallons of his product. Reflecting on his near-death experience, Josh admits he misses racing but is committed to exercising caution moving forward.

A teaser for next week’s episode shows Josh returning to racing, leaving his friends and family concerned.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.