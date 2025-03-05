Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 15 recap: Mark and Digger identify law enforcement threat

In Season 14, Episode 15 of Moonshiners, Imposter Syndrome, Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes continued to suspect they were being watched by law enforcement. Still, they managed to secure concrete proof of an undercover agent.

The duo stumbled upon a game camera near their still site, raising concerns about surveillance.

Determined to avoid a raid, they cleared their stash house before it was too late.

Meanwhile, Tim Smith works to recreate his father’s legendary rye elixir after Howard drinks the last remaining bottle.

Elsewhere, Big Chuck fell victim to a prank that tests his loyalty to the moonshiners’ brotherhood.

The episode was packed with intense moments, blending ancient moonshining tradition with the ever-present risk of law enforcement shutting down their operation.

Mark and Digger evacuate their liquor amid surveillance fears

Mark and Digger wasted no time after discovering the game camera, immediately removing its memory card while installing their own to gather intel.

Fearing a major bust, they enlisted bootlegger Killer Beaz to arrange a truck and transport their liquor stash. The pair lament the years of hard work put into aging the liquor but accept they have no choice.

Instead of separating the batches, they blended their aged whiskey, reducing its value by two-thirds but ensuring a swift evacuation.

After securing their operation, they receive footage from their camera and identify a black truck driven by a man who previously approached them looking to buy liquor.

This confirms their worst fear: they are under police surveillance. With no other choice, they shut down their operations for the time being.

Tim recreates a family recipe; Big Chuck faces a test

Tim faced a different kind of challenge when Howard finished the last bottle of his father’s decades-old rye elixir, forcing him to recreate the recipe from memory.

Adjusting ingredients like horehound candy and citrus, they manage to replicate the unique taste, evoking memories of the past.

Meanwhile, Big Chuck continued his foray into moonshining and encounters Stevie Lee, who poses as an ATF agent and pressures him to reveal his liquor source.

Standing firm, he refused to give up any information despite facing potential jail time.

The “arrest” is later revealed to be a prank orchestrated by Tickle and The Laws, designed to test Chuck’s loyalty to them.

Having passed, he earns the trust of the moonshiners and is welcomed into the brotherhood.

Moonshiners airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.