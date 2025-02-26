Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 14: Mark and Digger face surveillance while Tim Smith battles a fire

In the rugged hills of Tennessee and the bayous of Louisiana, Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 14, Persons of Interest, continues to tease the law raining down on Mark and Digger.

The pair have been paranoid for several episodes and have been taking precautions to protect their operation.

This episode sees the moonshiners battling a distillery fire, dodging potential surveillance, and pushing their craft with bold recipes.

Tim and Howard race to recreate a lost family elixir to treat a persistent cough.

Mark and Digger, sensing eyes on their operation, uncover a chilling clue that threatens their freedom.

Meanwhile, Richard and Craig seize a lucrative opportunity, crafting a hurricane-inspired moonshine for a music legend’s massive crowd.

Mark and Digger believe they are being watched

Mark and Digger’s storyline takes a tense turn as they grapple with signs of surveillance from an unmarked vehicle trailing them to a mysterious game camera aimed at their still site, forcing them to tighten security and question every stranger.

The episode begins with their gut feeling that “something’s amiss,” sparked by a truck shadowing them and a man asking to buy liquor.

They warn their teams, Joe, Jeff, Kelly, and Amanda, to stay vigilant, with Mark noting, “The bigger you get, the bigger target you become.”

Tension peaks when Amanda and Kelly, foraging Autumn Olive berries north of County, Tennessee, spot a game camera pointed at their still site entrance.

Mark arrives, rattled yet pragmatic, suggesting it could be a hunter but fearing law enforcement.

They set up their own camera to catch the culprit, opting to “err on the side of caution” rather than abandon their Autumn Olive mash, a tart, silver-hazed berry brew that could be a game-changer if they stay free.

Richard and Craig make hurricane moonshine for a client, Tim and Howard make an elixir

Richard and Craig dive into a lucrative $5,000 deal, mashing up a hurricane moonshine with rum and fresh fruit for zydeco star Keith Frank’s 5,000-person concert, where success could make their season or failure could break it.

In Red River Parish, Louisiana, they mash 50 gallons with passion fruit, pomegranate, lime, and homemade grenadine, aiming to distill the cocktail’s essence into a clear spirit.

“We went all in,” Craig says, noting the financial risk after recent losses.

After tweaking the ratios—too much lime at first—they nailed the flavor, with passion fruit lingering “exactly like we needed.”

“One run down, four to go,” they’re relieved but pressured to deliver 50 gallons, proving their craft can shine on a big stage.

Elsewhere, Tim and Howard tackle a fiery crisis when their distillery ignites, exacerbating Howard’s cough.

They attempt to recreate Tim’s dad’s “rock and rye” elixir with rye, rock candy, honey, and horehound, a remedy rooted in 19th-century Appalachia.

The pair tweak the recipe, adding herbs on the advice of Tim’s father after he gave their first attempt a taste.

Moonshiners airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.