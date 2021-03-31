Monique Samuels and RHOP’s Ashley Darby are recording a song together

Monique Samuels and Ashley Darby are collaborating on a new song. Pic credit: Bravo

Monique Samuels announced that she and her former Real Housewives of Potomac costar Ashley Darby are recording a song together.

This comes after Monique released a track titled Drag Queens in honor of her difficult year on RHOP Season 5.

While many claim it’s a diss track aimed specifically at dragging Candiace Dillard, Monique insists that she addresses numerous conflicts in her life through the song as a creative outlet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley also has some experience in the recording booth and even released a single titled Coffee and Love.

How the Monique and Ashely’s song is coming along

Monique first announced the project in January as a tentative collaboration between her and Ashley.

“I’m going to get some really good beats, we’re going to come up with a nice little concept and we are going to do something together,” Monique Samuels said on RealiTea with Derek Z.

However, both women have a lot going on in their lives at the moment. Monique is preparing to release her three-part miniseries Bindertime Stories, and Ashley Darby recently gave birth to her second, Dylan.

Even still, Monique confirmed with Monsters and Critics that the project is in motion. She says she still working on the beats and plans to send them to Ashley soon.

Monique will most likely be rapping on the track while Ashley sings the vocals.

We don’t know much about the song or when it’ll be released but knowing Monique’s track record, it’ll likely have some shade directed at her former RHOP cast members.

Monique’s relationship with Ashley and the rest of the RHOP women

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Monique revealed where she stands with her former RHOP castmates.

Based on the collaboration, it’s clear that Monique is still in touch with Ashley, and Monique confirmed that the two stayed on good terms after the show wrapped.

Additionally, Monique mentioned keeping in touch with Karen Huger, who grew closer to Monique after Candiace condemned Karen for not picking a side.

“Oh! I still talk to Karen [Huger] and Ashley [Darby],” Monique shared. “Yeah, they’ve been great. They’ve been great support, support systems. And they’ve been amazing.”

As for the other women, it’s not super surprising that Monique hasn’t stayed in touch with them.

Dr. Wendy Osefo and Monique didn’t agree on much during the show, and it appears that hasn’t changed.

Monique isn’t on good terms with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant after claiming they spread rumors that her infant son wasn’t her husband, Chris Samuels’ baby, but rather her personal trainer’s.

Lastly, viewers know that Monique and Candiace will never be on good terms– especially after Candiace tried to sue her following the altercation they had.

Even though Monique left the show ahead of Season 6, she’s not done hustling and her recent projects prove it.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.