Monica Garcia’s ex-husband was arrested for ‘slapping’ the RHOSLC star ‘across the face’

Some people tried to dispute Monica Garcia’s domestic violence claims when she spoke out several days ago, but now there’s evidence.

Say what you want about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie, but she didn’t lie about the real reason for her divorce — no, it wasn’t because of her affair.

Her now ex-husband, Mike Fowler, was arrested and charged for “slapping” the mom of four during their marriage, and that’s what ultimately led to their split.

Monica recently opened up on social media about being the victim of domestic abuse.

She revealed that her ex was arrested “a couple of times” for abuse, which happened in front of her girls, and for violating a protective order she had against him.

The controversial Season 4 newbie noted that after getting cast on the show, she intended to speak about it openly and “bring awareness to women dealing with this issue.”

RHOSLC star Monica Garcia’s husband was arrested for slapping her ‘across the face’

Monica and Mike had their share of issues throughout their four-year marriage, including infidelity and domestic abuse.

The RHOSLC newbie fessed up on the show about having an 18-month affair with her brother-in-law, but surprisingly, that wasn’t the reason for her divorce.

The U.S. Sun obtained a 2021 police report regarding a disturbing incident that happened between the former couple.

Monica called the police at around 11:30 p.m. on March 5, 2021, and accused her then-husband of hitting her.

As per the report, “Dispatch advised that the complainant stated that her husband had hit her and now she was hiding in a bedroom.”

The incident reportedly started when the couple were out to dinner, and an argument ensued about certain people that Monica was associating with.

When they arrived home, “the argument got worse, and that’s when he slapped her across the face.”

Monica tried to call 911, but Mike grabbed her phone. That’s when she “locked herself into a back room” and called the police from her Apple watch.

At the time of the incident, three of their four kids were in the home. The two younger kids were sleeping, but the eldest, a 15-year-old, “heard the assault.”

Monica Garcia’s husband pleaded guilty to assault.

After police arrived on the scene and heard the couple’s version of events, they arrested Mike for “DVAS (domestic violence assault), DVPC (domestic violence in the presence of a child), and ELDV (interruption of a communication device).”

The 45-year-old was booked into county jail and pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared in court a few days later.

Mike was sentenced to 12 months probation along with fines and fees totaling $1,070.

Additionally, he was ordered to take 16 weeks of domestic violence anger management classes and attend parenting classes and counseling sessions.

Monica filed for divorce from Mike on June 12; their divorce was finalized on October 24, 2023.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.