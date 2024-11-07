Monica Garcia mocked by RHOSLC fans as court orders her to pay $35k to Heather Gay

Here’s hoping Monica Garcia gets a hefty sum for her narrating gig on House of Villains because she now has a hefty bill to pay.

The former cast member of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City lost a significant court battle against Heather Gay, resulting in an order to pay her over $35,000.

Monica and Heather, through her company Beauty Lab + Laser, were involved in a court case for over a year after the brunette refused to pay the med spa for its services.

Beauty Lab initially sued Monica for the $2,000 owed for lip injections but the case has now racked up a massive bill for the 40-year-old.

Monica is required to pay the $2,000 bill, interest, and late fees, along with an additional $31,550 for Beauty Lab’s attorney fees.

Now that people found out that the RHOSLC alum has lost her legal battle, against Heather, she’s being mocked on social media.

Monica Garcia gets mocked after being ordered to pay over $35,000 to Heather Gay

The news of Monica’s major court loss has made the rounds online, and RHOSLC fans are not going easy on the alum.

Bravo fan page @queensofbravo posted the story on X, writing “Monica Garcia has to pay Heather Gay $35,000 💀 #RHOSLC” and people took to the comments to share their opinions.

“All she had to do was pay Heather the $2,000 for Botox but she refused & now she owes over 10x the original amount,” someone reasoned. “I hope Heather garnishes all her future earnings until she’s made whole! #RHOSLC Karma always catch up.”

This is there ICONIC Queen!? 😂 All she had to do was pay Heather the $2,000 for Botox but she refused & now she owes over 10x the original amount & I hope Heather garnishes all her future earnings until she’s made whole! #RHOSLC Karma always catch up pic.twitter.com/dvBP9vv3QQ — Sherry (@sherryc74) November 6, 2024

“This is hilarious & I don’t even like Heather. Monica just has way too much dip on her chip lately,” responded a commenter.

“Lmao how she gonna pay that with no job,” questioned someone else. “There goes all her one-season RHOSLC money 💀.”

Another X user exclaimed, “There goes that child support money.”

One RHOSLC viewer wrote, “Good. Pay your bills.”

Another added, “I have been saying this since the season finale. Monica is a loser.”

The critics have spoken. Pic credit: @michaelja__/@chrissyjcabaret/@OneFuss/@HSWVS4/@stormyhaze1/X

Here’s what we know about the court ruling against Monica

As The Sun US recently reported, a judgment was ruled in favor of Beauty Labs for $35,853.60.

That includes the $2,000 the company initially sued for plus an 18 percent pre-judgment interest of $1,683.

There were also $604 in late fees and other court costs, plus Beauty Labs attorney fees totaling $31,550.

Nica’s attorney, Larry Reed, contested the hefty attorney fees, describing the amount as “greatly excessive,” but the request was denied.

However, Larry told the media outlet “An appeal will be filed. We are confident.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.