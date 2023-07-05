Mom of five? Kailyn Lowry just outed herself after admitting to giving birth to ‘one of her’ kids last year

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has yet to officially confirm nor deny having a fifth child, but she may not need to after her latest admission.

“Kail Babygate” has been flooding rumor mills for the past several months, as Teen Mom fans are certain Kailyn is hiding the fact that she gave birth last fall.

Kailyn has repeatedly avoided the topic and/or shot down speculation. Most recently, she insisted that her 2-year-old son, Creed, was pictured in a TikTok, denying that it was Baby Rio, her rumored child with her neighbor-turned-boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Well, now Kailyn may no longer have to defend herself because it looks like she let the cat out of the bag.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn interviewed reality star Aurora Culpo while her BMND co-host, Vee Rivera, enjoyed her vacation.

Before they even got into the meat of the interview, Kailyn let it slip that she first watched Aurora on TV in her family’s reality TV show, The Culpo Sisters, which also features her sisters Olivia and Sophia.

Kailyn Lowry let it slip that she gave birth in November 2022

“I actually watched… I first came across your show… um, I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Kailyn divulged.

The (purported) mom of four continued, “Yeah, and it, like, the first episode that came out, or the first episode that I saw was I believe you told your parents that you were maybe separating or divorcing, and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

As it turns out, The Culpo Sisters premiered in November 2022, the same month that Kailyn reportedly gave birth for a fifth time. Busted!

Teen Mom fans question why Kailyn continues to deny having a fifth child

Teen Mom fans discussed Kailyn’s possible reasons for keeping an entire baby under wraps for eight months in the comments section of an Instagram post that included the former MTV star’s audio from her podcast.

One Instagram user stated that it’s “obvious at this point” that Kailyn has a fifth child, noting that even if Elijah wanted his son kept private, she could still admit to giving birth and just shield the baby from the media.

Another commenter pointed out that even if Elijah wants to maintain privacy, “it would be weird to deny having a whole a** baby.”

Teen Mom fans are confused as to why Kailyn won’t just admit she gave birth to her fifth child last November. Pic credit: @teenmomfanz/Instagram

“But why keep hiding it?” asked another one of Kailyn’s critics. “I don’t get it lol what’s the point haha.”

Now that Kailyn has spilled the beans, Teen Mom fans will continue to keep their eyes and ears open to find out when and if she is going to officially cop to being a mom of five or continue to keep it hush-hush.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.