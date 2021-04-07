Molly’s daughter Olivia from 90 Day Fiancé is getting her life together after violent altercation with her mom last year

Olivia has been trying to get her life back on track after the domestic incident with her mom. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia appears to be getting her life together following the violent altercation she had with her mom last year.

Olivia was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple battery in October 2020 and ordered to abstain from alcohol and establishments that serve alcohol, and to stay away from her mother and her mother’s house.

The incident was the culmination of an already hostile relationship Olivia had with her mother, the catalyst being Molly’s relationship with her ex-husband, Luis.

It appears that Olivia is now living in Atlanta, taking lots of vacations, and supporting herself financially.

The 21-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram story declaring, “Paid off my biggest credit card today…new car up next week!! Claiming my wins all 2021.”

Since the altercation Olivia has been flying under the radar

Olivia has been very low key on her social media in recent weeks, barely posting on Instagram about her personal life.

Her proud Story post highlighting her financial achievements has been the most personal thing she has shared in a while.

Olivia is proud of her recent accomplishments. Pic credit: @olivia.wrynn/Instagram

Her current focus seems to be on her career as an influencer and traveling a lot. Each of her recent posts have been from different places, such as Detroit, Denver, and Portland.

The last photo Olivia posted with a family member was in December of 2020 with her dad, and in November of 2020 with her little sister who shares Molly as a mom.

Neither Molly nor Olivia follow each other on social media and Molly has not posted a picture featuring Olivia since December of 2019.

Olivia and Molly have a tumultuous history

Olivia’s once close relationship with her mom deteriorated quickly after Luis came to America. Olivia was openly hostile towards the whole idea of her mom bringing a man half her age and from overseas into their home to live.

After Luis asked if she was sexually active with her boyfriend, things took a creepy turn and Olivia felt even more uncomfortable.

Luis on 90 Day Fiance, who turned out to be a toxic person in Molly’s. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, when Molly got back with Luis after breaking up, Olivia felt so uncomfortable she moved out of the house and in with her boyfriend at the time.

Olivia has previously claimed that she has never had a great relationship with her mother and that she felt abandoned by her for most of her life.

Molly is currently on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life on Discovery+, but does not discuss her relationship with Olivia on the show.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Sundays on Discovery+