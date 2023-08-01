Molly Hopkins shows impressive weight loss in tropical swimwear

Molly Hopkins is single and ready to mingle, and she’s stepping into the dating pool with a hot new body.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has been promoting her weight loss methods online and encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

Her latest photo is sure to get a few signups because Molly looked stunning as she posed in a tropical bikini to showcase her dramatic weight loss.

Meanwhile, TLC viewers are in for a double dose of Molly because she’s among the cast members on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The new spinoff show is set to premiere in a matter of days and will feature the brunette beauty and her then-boyfriend Kelly Brown.

Spoiler alert! We already know that Molly and Kelly have called it quits, and things didn’t exactly end on a good note either.

However, the show will give us more insight into their relationship issues and why they eventually parted ways.

Check out Molly Hopkins’ impressive weight loss

Molly has whipped her body into tip-top shape and has lost an impressive amount of weight since her last appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

For reference, the 48-year-old shared a swimsuit photo before her weight loss alongside a current photo, and the difference is quite obvious.

Molly looked confident and happy as she posed for the snap while clad in a floral bikini top with a matching skirt coverup with high slits in the front.

She glammed up the swimsuit with a pair of black mules and added large chandelier earrings and pink sunglasses, and smiled coyly as she leaned against the doorframe and posed for the stylish selfie.

Molly raved about feeling good since losing the extra pounds and urged people to contact her for information on the program that worked for her.

“THIS RIGHT HERE 😭🙌🏻 my own personal testimony. I’m comfortable from the inside out now,” she wrote.

“I’m not having terrible stomach problems… I’m not fatigued, and not being fatigued leads to being more active, and then there is a ripple effect of even more weight loss!”

Molly Hopkins and her ex-boyfriend will appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Get ready to see more of Molly and her slender figure when 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres this month.

Molly and her ex-boyfriend Kelly were just revealed as one of the final two couples on the show, along with Kalani Fagaata and Asuelu Pulaa.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Michael llesanmi and Angela Deem are also cast members.

The retreat-style show was filmed at the Isla Bella Beach Resort and Spa in the Florida Keys with five popular TLC couples attempting to fix their rocky relationships.

Viewers will see Kelly and Molly “actively working together to try to rekindle the romance,” but sadly that wasn’t enough to keep them together.

The couple’s messy split has already been confirmed, but that won’t stop us from tuning in to see how it all plays out.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.