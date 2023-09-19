Molly Hopkins responds to claims she’s ‘being really cruel’ to Kelly

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are getting a first-hand view of why Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown’s relationship didn’t work out, with some glaring red flags playing out on the show.

Molly recently responded to a commenter who called her out for “being really cruel” to her now-ex, but she reasoned that we’re only seeing a snippet of their relationship.

That might be the case, but people have already taken sides, and the majority are with Kelly on this one.

Molly’s behavior has not been sitting well with viewers, and she’s already come under fire for her treatment of the retired police officer.

The latest episode was awkward to watch, as another therapy session proved to be heartbreaking for Kelly.

That’s when Molly dropped the bomb that she did not love Kelly, and the painful revelation led to him walking away in tears.

Before that, the 90 Day Fiance star got dragged for emasculating the 41-year-old, and most recently, she got bashed again, but this time, she had a response.

Molly Hopkins says viewers are only seeing snippets of her relationship with Kelly Brown

Molly has been rubbing viewers the wrong way due to her behavior toward Kelly, and someone recently called her out for the way she’s been treating him.

“He had a career and retired! That’s admirable. And as soon as he moves in it’s all about what he can help her out with. I feel so bad for him watching how she treats him. She emasculates him so bad. 😢,” the user wrote.

However, Molly responded to the claims, saying, “He didn’t move in with me. He got his own apt and expected me to drive to him after I worked every day. You are only seeing snippets.”

90 Day Fiance viewer says Molly is ‘really cruel’ to Kelly

The exchange between Molly and the commenter didn’t end there because the 90 Day Fiance star’s response didn’t address her treatment of Kelly.

“I get it. And you are a hard worker. But sometimes it takes awhile and hard work to get in the rhythm. From a viewer’s perspective it appears you are being really cruel and not willing to work on it. I’m sure by now it’s a done deal. Js, take care,” added the Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Molly and Kelly have long since called it quits, and Monsters and Critics reported on their messy breakup in February.

However, the show is giving us some insight into how badly things became between the former couple before their split.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.