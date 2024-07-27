Molly Hopkins’ fans gush over recent weight loss as she shows off her ‘saggy mom bod’

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins is down 53 pounds, and she’s proudly showing off her new slimmer physique.

The 49-year-old reality TV star recently posted a set of photos showing off her recent weight loss, and her fans are raving over the results.

Molly uploaded a carousel of pics on Instagram to promote her brand, LiviRae Lingerie, its virtual bra-fitting appointment service, and some pieces from her line featured in a recent plus-sized fashion show.

In the shots, Molly wore a bra paired with biker shorts and a silky kimono, which showcased her midsection.

The entrepreneur struck several different poses in the photos, showing off her more-than-50-pound weight loss.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the comments section of Molly’s post, her Instagram fans and followers showered her with compliments, pointing out how noticeable her weight loss was in the photos.

90 Day Fiance fans remark how ‘amazing’ Molly looks post-weight loss

“Damn girl look at you!!! You look absolutely amazing,” wrote @torieregister. “You do the damn thang mama!! #phenomenalWoman🙌🏻.”

Several of Molly’s followers added how “amazing” she looked.

@miss.kitty.d added, “You look absolutely gorgeous, Molly, always!”

Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

One of Molly’s admirers noted her slimmed-down abs in their comment, which read, “Oh okay Six pack, we see your hard work girl, yessssss.”

Molly says she’s rocking a ‘saggy mom bod’

Molly took notice of the comment and replied, remarking that she’s proudly rocking her “mom bod.”

Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

“Girl, I’ve always been athletic under these cheeseburgers 😂😂😂,” Molly replied. “It’s saggy but it is what it is …#mombod ..thank you ♥️.”

Molly has dropped more than 50 pounds

Molly shared that she has lost 53 pounds on her other Instagram account, @pillowtalkprincesses_plexus, where she promotes her Plexus Health business.

That’s an additional 13 pounds she’s lost since last fall, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

In a post dated June 22, 2024, Molly shared a full-length mirror selfie and side-by-side before-and-after photos depicting her physical transformation.

“This is what 53lbs DOWN and THREE years of consistent product use looks like,” Molly’s caption began.

Molly continued to gush over Plexus — the powdered supplement that claims to suppress appetite and improve gut health — telling her followers that the product “tastes delicious and helps me have energy throughout the day.”

The mom of two also opened up in the comments section about her current size now that she’s dropped over 50 pounds.

Pic credit: @pillowtalkprincesses_plexus/Instagram

When asked what size she is now, Molly replied, “I’m an 8/10 in pants , but my boobs are still huge 🤣.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.