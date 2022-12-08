Molly Hopkins and best friend Cynthia had a falling out — Here’s what we know

Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker’s friendship appears to be over. Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/@thecynthiadecker/Instagram

In a shocking turn of events seemingly out of nowhere, it has been confirmed that 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins is no longer friends with her business partner and bestie, Cynthia Decker.

Cynthia was shown as Molly’s best friend during her time within the franchise, and the pair’s dynamic was popular enough for them to have long-standing spots on the hit spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The friendship chemistry between Molly and Cynthia was undeniable on the show. The duo also have been running their lingerie business, LiviRae, together for years.

Cynthia was the one to break the news about her friendship with Molly in since-deleted comments on a recent post about Pillow Talk and her absence from it.

While her response about what actually went down between her and Molly was vague, her replies made it clear that her friendship with Molly was dead in the water.

Furthermore, Cynthia revealed that any future on Pillow Talk with Molly was over.

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker had a falling out

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram brought the demise of Molly and Cynthia’s friendship to fans’ attention.

They used a still image of Molly and Cynthia with a ripped-apart effect and wrote above, “Cynthia and Molly are no longer friends.”

The second and last slide of the carousel showed Cynthia’s exchange with a fan in Instagram comments.

The fan pointed out that “things seem off now between you and Molly” before saying they hoped she would return to Pillow Talk.

Cynthia responded by thanking the fan but saying, “Molly and I are no longer friends, and I will not be back on pillow talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.”

After the fan went on to express their dismay and hopes for Cynthia to still have a 90 Day future, Cynthia wrote back.

She said, “I just have not made an announcement about it. It’s been a very difficult time but I will be much better soon.”

What their friendship dissolution means for their business is still unknown at this point.

Molly Hopkins had a falling out with her daughter Olivia

In October 2020, Molly had a violent altercation with her daughter Olivia that resulted in Olivia’s arrest and a major falling out between the two.

Olivia spoke out about her mom and said that she had “abandoned” her and “was never there” for her. Furthermore, she said her mom was violent with her ex-husband Luis Mendez, other exes, and her then-best friend Cynthia.

In any case, Molly and Olivia seem to have repaired their relationship but not without a major scar and accusations in their wake.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.