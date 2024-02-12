Mohamed Jbali is a dad — See the 90 Day Fiance alum’s surprise announcement

It’s been a hot minute since we heard what Mohamed Jbali was up to.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Mohamed during Season 2 of the flagship series when his then-love story with Danielle Mullins played out.

Mohamed and Danielle’s rocky relationship raised more than a few red flags, and ultimately, their marriage failed, as 90 Day Fiance viewers anticipated.

Since then, the exes have moved on with their lives, and it looks like Mohamed has been busy.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Mohamed announced that he’s now a second-time husband and a proud father.

Mohamed geotagged his carousel of Instagram photos in North Carolina, sharing several snaps that shocked his followers.

In the first slide, Mohamed shared a photo of a card envelope that read, “Habibi,” which in Arabic translates to “My love,” with a black heart etched next to it.

The second slide featured a photo of a baby in a “Loved” onesie, and his third photo was a selfie.

“Valentine’s Day came early! ❤️,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you and all my family and friends and the two most loved ones,” he added.

90 Day Fiance fans congratulate Mohamed Jbali on the birth of his first child

Mohamed’s post received thousands of likes and hundreds of well wishes from 90 Day Fiance fans and Instagram followers.

He confirmed in the comments section that he’s married and they share a child. When asked whether his wife is American or Arab, he answered, “Muslim 🙌.”

And when asked by a shocked Instagram follower if he had a baby, he replied, “yesss ❤️❤️.”

Mohamed confirmed he has a wife and they share a child. Pic credit: @mohamedjbaliusa/Instagram

Mohamed’s ex-wife, Danielle Mullins, is happy for him and wishes him ‘nothing but the best’

The 90 Day Fiance franchise fans weren’t the only ones who congratulated Mohamed, either.

His ex-wife and former 90 Day Fiance castmate, Danielle Mullins, also did, proving that they’re still on good terms despite a rocky start to their relationship history.

“Congratulations to you. I am happy for you,” Danielle told her ex-husband in the comments.

Danielle and Mohamed seem to be getting along these days. Pic credit: @mohamedjbaliusa/Instagram

“I [wish] you nothing but the best with your new family. Thank you for telling me first two weeks ago before making it public. I appreciate that very much.”

The two shared a sweet exchange as Mohamed responded, “Thank you Danielle, you have been there for me all these years and you helped me go through a lot of down moments in my life.”

“I will always be grateful for your help and support. You are very strong and you deserve good things in your life,” the Tunisian native added.

