Mohamed Jbali announces surprising new job to 90 Day Fiance fans

Mohamed Jbali showed off a few details about his new business endeavor to 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Mohamed Jbali broke his usual social media silence to let his fans know what new business venture he was taking on in his life.

The 28-year-old short-lived husband of Danielle Jbali showed fans his new setup for his work as a daytrader.

It appears as though Mohamed, who was previously a truck driver after his breakup from Danielle, has gotten into cryptocurrency and was eager to show off his workstation and latest endeavor.

Mohamed Jbali let 90 Day Fiance know what his new occupation is

Mohamed let his almost 150k followers on Instagram know that he has apparently moved on from truck driving and was trying his hand at day trading.

He clued 90 Day fans in by sharing a story post of his four computer monitors set up in a dark room. The monitors all had different stock market charts on them.

Mohamed captioned, “My work station. I just started build it so it’s not done yet. #crypto.”

He then teased, “I’ll share the [end] results” before adding the hashtag “#daytrader” to the bottom of the post.

Pic credit: @mohamedjbaliusa/Instagram

Mohamed Jbali has claimed to be done with 90 Day Fiance

Mohamed’s ex-wife Danielle appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life and Mohamed was featured during part of that.

He also went on the Tell All where he grew frustrated with the questions and narrative and stated that he was done appearing in the network. He was largely praised by 90 Day fans for sticking to his boundaries.

He left things off as far as viewers could tell on an okay foot with Danielle and even commended her hard work to get her nursing degree.

Mohamed had previously been on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance and then appeared on Season 1 of Happily Ever After?.

Mohamed and Danielle’s bizarre relationship and storylines over the years have been the subject of much attention on social media. The phrase, “You’re a user Mohamed” is one of the most quoted lines from the franchise as well.

It’s hard to say whether Mohamed or Danielle will appear in front of 90 Day fans again, but there is no doubt they were the subject of entertaining reality TV.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.