Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano says RHONJ’s biggest problem is the men: ‘It’s called Housewives’

Renee Graziano knows a thing or two about toxic reality TV shows.

As an original star of VH1’s smash hit Mob Wives, Renee is a veteran of the unscripted TV world.

In a new interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, she was asked about the state of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is currently awaiting word on its future.

With a cast reboot likely on the horizon, some fans on social media have been up in arms, thinking RHONJ would benefit from some cast members from the defunct VH1 hit.

Renee believes one of the most significant issues plaguing the long-running series is that the men remain prominent.

“What I would do is keep the men out of it. Leave the men out of it… it’s called Housewives, Housewives,” she said in the interview alongside her sister, Jenn Graziano.

Fans have frequently complained over the last few seasons that the show features many husbands, and with such a toxic dynamic between the ladies, it’s making the drama even more of a chore to watch.

Renee is fond of Dolores Catania and Paul Connell

While Renee believes the show should move on from the men, she revealed that she’s fond of Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, Paul Connell.

“Leave that man alone. He just got here,” she affirmed.

As for Dolores Catania, Renee called her “one of the nicest women on the show.”

Dolores has the best chance of returning because she can film with all the women.

She was instrumental in her attempt to resolve the drama at the Rails Steak House meeting, signaling that she knew the show’s future was uncertain.

Renee was also asked about the fractured dynamic between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

“I would never involve myself with Teresa, Melissa, and Joe,” she said, adding that she would “love to see them repair their relationship.”

Sadly, given the severity of their recent feud and the fact that they probably won’t ever be on TV together again, that ship seems to have sailed.

RHONJ is ready for some big changes

Producers are expected to pick a side between Teresa and Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, to refresh the cast for RHONJ Season 15.

It’s the only way forward because the show is in such a dire state.

We should get some concrete answers about its future in the coming months.

Rachel Fuda has strongly implied that she isn’t returning, but the other cast members have yet to say anything.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.