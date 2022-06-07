MJ Snyder shows skin and voluminous curls in Fort Lauderdale 

MJ Snyder lets her hair hang loose in sunny photos. Pic credit: @m.j.snyder/Instagram

MJ Snyder soaked up some sun in Florida and shared glowing photos from her outing.

After appearing on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James, MJ developed a social media following, and fans often love seeing her fashionable outfits.

MJ’s latest post saw the curly-haired Bachelor Nation star showing some skin.

MJ Snyder wears designer top

MJ Snyder took to Instagram to share three sun-kissed shots in her casual Gucci ensemble.

MJ posed outdoors with her voluminous curls swept to the side and blowing in the wind in the first photo.

MJ placed a hand on her torso showing off her strapless Gucci top that showed peeks of her chest and midriff. The Bachelor Nation star paired the designer top with a pair of baggy pants for an effortlessly cool look.

MJ accessorized the look with necklaces and earrings as she looked to the side and into the distance.

The second and third slides in MJ’s post gave followers a better view of the outfit as she struck different poses by a water fountain.

MJ captioned the post, “POV: We’re already late for dinner but we still have to get the outfit pic.”

MJ Snyder’s fans praise her summer look

Fans of MJ loved her ensemble and gorgeous curls.

A commenter wrote, “A goddess.”

Another fan commented, “beautiful human inside out lightening in a bottle genie addition.”

One follower wrote, ‘You look pretty and I love your hair,” with another writing, “Summer looks good on you.”

MJ’s hair received lots of compliments, with a commenter sharing, “Wow!! I’m here to tell you that you have an absolutely beautiful head of hair.”

Other comments included, “Oh my GODDDD,” “GORGG,” and “Absolutely beautiful.”

MJ Snyder accused of being a ‘mean girl’ on The Bachelor Season 25

MJ Snyder was no stranger to drama on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Women in the house began to feel like there was a group of mean girls among the cast, with MJ being one of the culprits.

MJ particularly butt heads with costar Jessenia Cruz and the two ended up on the infamous two-on-one.

MJ and Jessenia didn’t back down in hurling accusations at one another, and ultimately Matt chose to eliminate MJ.

Since appearing on The Bachelor, MJ appears focused on building her own platform and now seems to be enjoying summer.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.