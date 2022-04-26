MJ Snyder shines in neon green and pink bikinis

MJ Snyder enjoys a day at the beach. Pic credit: ABC

MJ Snyder has been grabbing attention on social media with her latest colorful bikinis.

Whether at the pool or the beach, MJ knows how to wow in swimwear, and she did just that in her recent posts.

MJ wore one neon green bikini and a bright pink bikini and put her fit physique on display.

MJ Snyder soaks up the sun in neon green bikini

MJ Snyder took to her Instagram stories to share photos and videos from her day at the beach.

MJ wore a neon green bikini top with a revealing cut-out at the bottom that showed off her chest in one photo.

She accessorized the look with dark aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a dark Los Angeles Dodgers hat.

MJ wrote over the photo, “Let’s go to the beach.”

Keeping with the bright green aesthetic, MJ shared another photo on the beach that gave her followers a glimpse of the bottom half of her outfit.

MJ walked barefoot on the sand while showing off her toned midriff in light blue denim shorts with her neon green bikini bottoms poking out underneath.

MJ held neon green slides in her hands that matched her eye-catching bikini top. MJ also wore a bright green textured purse around her wrist.

MJ Snyder wears hot pink bikini for a dip in the pool

MJ teased her summer bod in a set of photos by the pool at Harbour Beach.

MJ gave followers a view of her backside in the photos as she turned away from the camera in a hot pink strappy bikini.

She put her signature blonde curls up in a bun for the first photo and let her curls flow down into a ponytail for the second and third photos.

MJ captioned the post, “Pink bikinis all summer long.”

So far, MJ has been living up to her caption as she’s shared striking pink bikini photos in the past. It seems MJ is eager for sunny summer weather and more days of lounging in bikinis.

It remains to be seen if MJ will want to flaunt her bikini body on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Several Bachelor Nation stars have expressed an interest in competing for a second shot at love on the island, so stay tuned to see when the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast is revealed.

Would you want to see MJ on Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.