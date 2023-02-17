Former 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is taking the beauty industry by storm with her signature ponytail collection.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Miona launched her brand, Miona Beauty, in July 2022.

Miona’s business is still less than a year old, but she’s already achieved much success as a business owner.

In a recent share on her personal Instagram page, Miona announced that she’s expanding her business with the latest item to drop on her website.

To make the announcement, Miona served as the model for the collection’s newest product: 100% Remy human hair clip-in extensions. Remy hair is non-synthetic, human hair with the cuticle still intact for a realistic appearance.

The Serbian-born beauty sported a skintight black LBD, which hugged her curvy figure in all the right places.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell announces the latest Miona Beauty launch

Miona opted for minimal accessories, including gold hoop earrings, a delicate Coco Chanel bracelet, and a wristwatch, allowing her beauty and physique to steal the show.

As always, Miona’s makeup was sheer perfection, with perfectly-shaped and arched brows, a matte mauve color on her lips and cheeks, and flirty lashes.

Donning her brand’s Remy Human Hair Clip-in Extensions in color 4/27/4 / Chocolate Brown with Honey Blonde Highlights, Miona looked stunning.

Her post received nearly 3,000 likes, and plenty of her 213,000 IG followers took to the comments to show her some love.

Miona’s fans and followers gushed over her business ethic and her beauty

One of the first to comment was Miona’s forever-supportive husband and her biggest cheerleader, Jibri Bell.

“Upgrade!!!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!! 🔥🔥🔥” he told his wife.

Brazilian social media star Caro Viee wrote, “😍😍😍 WIOOOOOOWWW”

Another fan encouraged Miona to continue growing her brand with their comment, “Yes bb! Build this empire!”

Miona’s Instagram followers gushed over her latest launch. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona founded her successful Miona Beauty business in 2022

Miona’s Remy Human Hair Clip-in Extensions, which retail for $219 on MionaBeauty.com, come in two lengths, 18″ or 22″, and are available in six colors. In addition to the color Miona sported in the IG post, customers can order them in black, dark brown, chocolate brown, honey blonde with light blonde highlights, or light brown with light blonde highlights.

Miona Beauty began with a limited collection featuring only Miona’s signature ponytails. Eventually, she added her hair wax and wigs to her line, and most recently, the Remy extensions.

The TLC star’s Miona Beauty official Instagram page has amassed 36,400 followers, where she also shares her company’s latest launches. She also runs another Instagram page, Miona Makeup, where she showcases her talent as a makeup artist.

Miona’s makeup artist roots began while she was still a teenager living in Serbia. She applied friends’ and clients’ makeup from her bedroom and now provides her services from her and Jibri’s home in Palm Springs, California.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.