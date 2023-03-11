90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell sent temperatures soaring as she turned a simple task like pumping gas into an alluring photoshoot.

The Serbian-born beauty certainly knows how to work her lighting and angles and did just that in her most recent social media share.

Taking to Instagram to post a carousel of pics, Miona was a showstopper in a curve-hugging ensemble.

Miona struck some modelesque poses as she fueled her gray Porsche.

The former TLC star was clad in a black halter crop top with a plunging square neckline paired with an itty-bitty denim skirt with a matching denim belt.

Miona wore a Christian Dior handbag on one shoulder and sported a pair of Christian Dior high tops.

Miona Bell showcases her modeling skills in a crop top and miniskirt

In the first slide, Miona delivered a sultry gaze toward her photographer, husband Jibri Bell, as she held the gas pump. The Miona Beauty owner donned one of her brand’s ponytails, which nearly cascaded to her waist.

A slide right revealed Miona in a different position, this time facing her convertible sports car as she slightly arched her back and flashed her brilliant smile.

The angle of the shot perfectly accentuated Miona’s curves, showcasing Jibri’s skills behind the camera.

“I was not made to be subtle 🔥⛽️,” Miona captured the carousel, adding, “Wearing @mionabeauty “Flamingo Ponytail” color 2/27/613 🤍

📸 by @jibribell.”

Miona’s post was well-received, with nearly 5,000 likes in just six hours.

90 Day Fiance alum Miona promotes her husband Jibri Bell’s music

Miona has become a successful businesswoman since moving to the U.S. from Serbia. She has put her flair for beauty to good use, launching her Miona Beauty line, which consists of ponytails, wigs, and extensions.

When she isn’t repping her own brand, Miona is happy to shout out her husband. Jibri is a member of Black Serbs but recently branched out to release a track on his own.

Ahead of the weekend, Miona took to her Instagram Story to share a snippet of Jibri’s new song, Inner Child.

Miona promoted her husband Jibri’s music in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

She posted a screenshot from Jibri’s Instagram feed and captioned it, “Guys! Go check out my husband’s NEW SONG! ❤”

Jibri shared his song on his Instagram, along with an adorable photo of his younger self sporting a cowboy hat and Fila tennis shoes.

Jibri explained the premise behind his song in the caption: “4 years ago I made this song called Inner Child while I was going through a difficult time in my life.”

“The song represents self sabotage and how we often times neglect our younger self and do the opposite of what brings us joy as we grow older.”

You can listen to and download Jibri’s song on Apple Music and Spotify.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.