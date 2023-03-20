Miona Bell talks ‘abuse and bullying’ while filming 90 Day Fiance

Miona Bell says that she endured “abuse and bullying” during her time on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Miona during Season 9 of the flagship series.

The Serbian-born beauty moved to the U.S. on a K-1 visa before marrying her American husband, Jibri Bell.

Since their time on the show has ended, Miona has continued to keep 90 Day Fiance viewers in the loop concerning her personal and professional lives.

Recently, Miona conducted an Instagram Story Q&A. During her session, Miona was asked whether she would ever participate in reality TV again.

To answer her 216,000 followers, Miona recorded a video from the backyard of her and Jibri’s Palm Springs home.

Miona Bell says she experienced ‘abuse and bullying’ during her time on 90 Day Fiance

Miona began by noting that she needed some rest after filming and did not want to “just jump” into a new season without first mentally preparing herself.

“I needed time to heal from the first one. This was my first time experiencing something like this, and it was a lot of abuse and bullying and stuff that I just need to process and learn how to deal with,” Miona revealed.

Despite the negative experience, Miona told her fans and followers that she’s since grown a lot and is in a “lot better mental position.”

Miona didn’t clarify who “abused” or “bullied” her during her time on the show. It’s possible that she was referring to viewers, who often criticized her and Jibri’s behavior on 90 Day Fiance.

After Jibri received negative feedback for his behavior during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All, one of Miona’s followers assumed that she was embarrassed. However, Miona didn’t seem fazed, telling her IG followers, “Embarrassed from what? It’s just entertainment industry lol.”

In addition to claiming that she suffered abuse during filming, Miona has also been vocal about receiving abuse online. In an IG post dated October 2022, Miona admitted that she had spent months crying due to “anxiety because of internet abuse.”

Miona teases an upcoming reality TV appearance

Although Miona’s first experience with reality TV wasn’t ideal, it doesn’t look like it will be her last. It seems as though Miona is healed enough that she’s ready to tackle reality TV again in some capacity.

She dropped a hint in her IG Story, teasing, “You can expect something soon, um, for sure.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.