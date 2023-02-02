90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell dropped two new items just in time for Valentine’s Day, and she looked stunning as she promoted her brand.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Miona launched her line of signature ponytails, Miona Beauty, last summer.

Miona has stayed busy with her brand since appearing on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The Serbian beauty frequently promotes her brand on Instagram, where she has a personal account and a business account.

Miona unveiled the two latest additions to the Miona Beauty collection on both accounts earlier this week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clad in a shirred black crop top and dark-washed jeans, Miona looked incredible as she modeled two new wigs from her collection.

Miona Bell is stunning as she models new Miona Beauty products

“Hey, guys! Let me show you two of our newest wigs on MionaBeauty.com,” Miona told her followers. “They’re absolutely stunning.”

And Miona wasn’t lying – she looked gorgeous in both.

First, Miona donned the Lena Wig, showing off the lace-front piece in a chocolate brown color with face-framing caramel-colored highlights styled in long, loose waves.

Next, Miona showed off the Mika Wig, featuring a straight hairstyle in a burgundy-brown color with blonde Ombre.

Miona noted that the wigs are available in limited quantities, so she urged her followers to order theirs on her website before they’re all gone. In her caption, Miona provided a discount code for her customers to receive 15% off their orders.

The Lena and the Mika join the Ema Wig on Miona’s site. Currently, all three are marked down to $89 from their regular $109 price tag, although the popular Ema is currently sold out.

Not only do they look fantastic and realistic, but Miona’s wigs are made of high-quality synthetic fibers, are heat-resistant, and are quick and easy to style.

Miona has become a successful business owner since her time on 90 Day Fiance

In addition to wigs, Miona’s line offers hair wax for $12.99, available in either pineapple or floral scent, which is made of beeswax, jojoba oil, and rosa rugosa flower oil.

Miona’s line also features seven different ponytail styles and a faux-hair scrunchie, ranging in price from $13.99 to $49.

The TLC star applied her love of beauty and fashion and her background as a makeup artist and created her brand. Miona worked as a makeup artist as a teenager growing up in her native country of Serbia and showcases her talent on her Miona Makeup Instagram page.

Miona books clients via her page, which has over 8,200 followers, and operates out of her Palm Springs, California home, where she lives with her husband, Jibri Bell.

Miona has epitomized the American dream, coming to the U.S. on a K-1 visa and building her own brand from the ground up, and becoming a successful businesswoman.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.