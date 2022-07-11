Miona Bell shows off new hairstyle, 90 Day Fiance fans and cast are loving it

Miona changed up her hairstyle, and her castmates and fans loved the new look. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell impressed her fans and 90 Day Fiance castmates with her new hairstyle.

The always fashionable and put-together Serbian beauty loves to express herself through hair, makeup, and fashion despite backlash from Jibri’s mom for her revealing outfit choices.

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten used to seeing Miona wearing her long, dark hair in high ponytails on the show. So when she debuted a new hairdo, her castmates and fans went wild.

Miona Bell debuts new hairstyle

Miona shared a beautiful photo of herself posing in a patterned, cut-out jumper that she captioned, “Hi guys!! How are you feeling today? 💐”

In the pic, Miona posed with one hand on her hip, showing off her trim waistline and voluptuous curves, as well as her always flawless makeup, a smile, and her hair, which she wore down and parted on the side.

The Southeastern European native accessorized her look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a watch, and her wedding ring. The low-cut neckline on Miona’s jumper revealed plenty of cleavage as she posed before the gorgeous sunlit palm trees and mountains behind her.

Miona’s share caught the attention of her 104K followers and her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, who loved seeing her sporting a different hairstyle.

90 Day Fiance castmates, viewers love Miona’s new hairstyle

Miona’s Season 9 castmate Emily Bieberly wrote, “Omg so pretty 😍😍😍” while another castmate, Kara Bass, commented, “Giiiiirl 🔥🔥🔥”

90 Day Fiance Season 8 alum Juliana Custodio also commented and told Miona that she looked beautiful in her native language of Portuguese.

Miona received even more comments from her followers, who let her know how much they loved her new hairstyle.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer, used to seeing Miona in her signature ponytail, commented, “I never thought I’d see the day u wear your hair down ❤️.”

They added a second comment which read, “Holy s**t u finally wear your hair down. U look like a super model . I almost didn’t recognize u. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Finally a change of hairstyle ❤️‍🔥,” read a comment from one of Miona’s fans who were glad to see her change things up, while another read, “Your hair looks really good down ! 😍🔥.”

Miona has proven once again that she can pull off any look and always looks gorgeous regardless of her outfit, makeup, or hairstyle.

