90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell is a talented makeup artist and hair stylist, and she shared her tips for how she stays looking and feeling “attractive.”

Looking attractive isn’t something that Miona has to work hard at, but she certainly has proven that she’s got skills when it comes to transforming her look.

The Serbian-born beauty recently transformed herself with a few beauty tweaks, and the result was gorgeous.

Miona recorded an Instagram Reel with text over herself, which read, “How I make myself look and feel attractive!”

Initially clad in a simple beige crop top and white sweatpants, Miona wore her hair up in a looser-than-normal bun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To start her transformation, Miona swapped her sweatpants for some shapewear. Next, she noted that she wears “clothes that suit [her] body shape the best,” opting for a form-fitting little black dress with spaghetti straps, which perfectly accentuated her curves in all the right places.

Miona Bell of 90 Day Fiance shares tips to ‘look and feel attractive’

For her next step, Miona put her hair up in a sleek ponytail for a “natural face lift,” demonstrating how pulling her hair into an updo instantly lifts her face.

Miona used her Miona Beauty brand’s hair wax to slick her flyaways before clipping in one of her Miona Beauty ponytails, the Flamingo in color T1B/30. “Good hairstyle can make such a difference!” she wrote over the video, adding, “And it takes only 30 seconds to put this ponytail on!”

She shared the before-and-after with her followers, showing how she elevated her look from beautiful to stunning. But before she ended her video, she added some accessories, including simple gold hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag. “And that’s it!” she wrote.

Miona’s fans don’t think she needs shapewear to look beautiful

Miona’s post received hundreds of comments and more than 6,000 likes. Many of her fans and followers took to the comments section, where they let her know that she’s beautiful, even without the shapewear.

“Girl you don’t need shape wear😂 you’re stunning,” read a comment from one of Miona’s admirers.

Others echoed the sentiment, telling her she doesn’t need shapewear, letting her know her “body is already amazing” and that she’s “gorgeous.”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“You are a beautiful woman!!!” wrote another fan who agreed with the other commenters but told her that it was her choice.

“Don’t need all the extras but if it makes you happy, that is all that matters,” they added.

Miona has found success as an entrepreneur and social media influencer

Miona has found success as an entrepreneur since moving to the U.S. with her husband, Jibri Bell. The 90 Day Fiance alum’s beauty brand, Miona Beauty, offers her signature ponytails, wigs, and hair wax.

Prior to launching her brand, Miona worked as a makeup artist in her native Serbia and has done some modeling work, as seen on her personal Instagram feed.

She has repped brands such as FashionNova, deeming herself a “NovavBabe,” as well as other fashionable brands, such as PrettyLittleThing, the Serbian brand Women Secret, Champion, and Ego Official.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.