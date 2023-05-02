Miona Bell says reality TV will ‘destroy’ your mental health

Miona Bell knows a thing or two about being on reality TV since she appeared on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

If you ask Miona, you should have your mental health in check before you consider joining the cast of a reality TV show.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Miona dished on her experience on reality TV and answered a curious fan who wanted to know whether she recommends going on a reality TV show.

“First of all, getting on reality TV nowadays is not as easy as you guys might think,” Miona shared. “Because they sometimes have hundreds of thousands of applicants.”

Secondly, Miona gave her advice when it comes to the mental health aspect of putting your life on TV for millions to see and pick apart.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“If you already have the opportunity to go, I would not recommend you [do] if you are sensitive or struggling with mental health. Reality TV is going to destroy you even more.”

Miona Bell says being on reality TV will ‘bring you to the boiling point’

“I talk about myself because I’m a mentally strong person, but that’s going to bring you to the boiling point,” Miona continued. “And I’m not talking about only online hate and bullying once the show comes out. I’m talking about everything that you’re gonna go through while filming.

Miona also noted that your relationship with your partner needs to be “really strong” so that reality TV doesn’t destroy it.

“You just gotta be a strong person to go through it,” Miona added.

Miona has faced harsh criticism since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Miona has faced her fair share of online hatred, as she mentioned. Most recently, the Serbian-born beauty came under fire from a critic who accused her of having plastic surgery to attain her incredible physique.

Miona made it clear in response to the troll that her body is “all natural.”

The former TLC star opened up about the anxiety she’s suffered from “internet abuse” and has even been bullied and had death threats made against her.

Admittedly, Miona spent months crying, but she said she learned not to worry about what others think of her. “The only thing that is important is what makes you happy,” Miona told her fans and followers.

When Miona was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers, she was quickly accused of Blackfishing. Because of differences in her skin tone, lips, and hair on the show compared to early photos of her, Miona was judged off the bat.

However, she clapped back at the accusations, noting that she was proud to be Serbian but also has Mexican and Middle Eastern DNA, according to her genetic profile.

Ultimately, Miona has proven that she doesn’t let criticism from haters get to her because she’s confident in who she is.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.