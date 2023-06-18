Miona Bell says ‘aloha’ from Hawaii in tropical bikini for birthday getaway

Miona Bell and her boyfriend Jibri Bell recently jetted off to Hawaii for a tropical vacation, but the travel-loving couple had a special reason for the getaway.

It was a birthday trip for Miona, who just turned 25, and she celebrated the occasion by the beach while surrounded by palm trees.

Miona had a lovely pink cake, but even more special was a sweet gesture from Jibri who sang happy birthday to his wife in Serbian, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

Miona and Jibri shared photos online, soon after arriving in Hawaii and the first was a cute selfie with surfboards in the background.

The caption read, “Aloha From Hawaii! 🌺 catching some waves with the Birthday girl! 🥰.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona was ready to hit the water in her vintage print swimsuit with a matching headband while Jibri opted for a tank top.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell celebrating her 25th birthday in Hawaii

Miona Bell is taking some time away from her busy job as an entrepreneur and relaxing in Hawaii with her husband.

The Serbian native just turned 25, and she shared a post on Instagram clad in a pretty pink bikini while holding her birthday cake.

“25 🎂🌺 So grateful to see another year, happy, healthy, and surrounded by love from my family and friends 🤍 ,” she captioned the post.

“Thankful to all of my followers and @mionabeauty customers, you guys motivate me to continue going forward and build myself. Love you all! 💖,” she added.

Jibri Bell sings happy birthday in Serbian to his wife Miona Bell

Jibri Bell is known for being extra, but this time it was totally called for as he celebrated his wife’s birthday.

Jibri posted a birthday tribute for the newly minted 25-year-old. The video showed Miona sitting in front of her cake while Jibri sang the happy birthday song first, in English and then in her native Serbian.

Miona smiled happily as she was serenaded by her husband.

Instagram followers were impressed by the sweet gesture as well as the kind words he spoke to Miona.

“one of the best BD tribes i’ve seen! The cake and singing in her native language… now that’s 🔥!” wrote one commenter.

“She’s so blessed to have you and a Serbian speaker 🙌🙌🙌,” said someone else.

One person said, “That’s so beautiful Jibri. ❤️❤️ speaking such positivity into your woman.”

Another added, “What a sweetheart for all your translations and Especially your sweet sweet compliments to her💗💗💗.”

Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Jibri gifted his wife a fancy Coach watch for her birthday, and he captioned the Instagram post, “Happy Birthday to the spicy Gemini ♊️ 25 blessed to be alive living her best life in Hawaii! 🥰🌺.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.