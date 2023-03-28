90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell was a vision of beauty for a set of fresh-faced poolside photographs.

Although it’s still spring, Miona is already spending some time in a bikini near the water.

Miona shared two photographs to Instagram to kick off the week and showed off her enviable curves and natural beauty.

Posing outside of her and her husband Jibri Bell’s Palm Springs, California home, Miona modeled a colorful two-piece swimsuit and channeled her inner ’50s beach babe.

For the snaps, Miona was clad in a kaleidoscopic-print string bikini featuring purple and neon green tones. Miona also sported a headband with a matching print.

Plugging her brand, Miona Beauty, the Serbian-born stunner pulled her hair into a high ponytail. She showcased her natural beauty, going makeup-free in the photos and accessorized with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings.

Miona Bell exudes ’50s vibes in a colorfully-patterned bikini

In the first shot, Miona smiled and tilted her head as she faced the camera head-on. A slide right revealed Miona turned away from the camera. She pivoted herself to make eye contact with the lens for the sultry image.

Miona’s curves took center stage in the photos, which she captioned, “Feeling like I came out of ‘Don’t worry darling’ movie with this outfit 💁‍♀️ Wearing @mionabeauty’ Flamingo Ponytail’ color 2/27/613 🤍.”

Miona’s post racked up more than 7,000 likes from her 216,000 Instagram followers, and hundreds of her fans headed to the comments to shower her with love.

90 Day Fiance star Miona shares her secret to battling cellulite

In the comments section, one of Miona’s followers wanted to know her secret “for such a nice smooth booty.”

Miona answered, “I feel like some days my cellulite looks so bad, and some great lol I think it depends on how active I am those day (walking gym etc..) how much water I drink, what I eat and getting some tan makes my skin looks sooo nice and glowy ❤️.”

Miona shares her secret to smooth skin. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona is a huge fan of Balkan food

When it comes to her diet, Miona doesn’t restrict herself. She likes to seek out restaurants that serve Balkan food like she’s used to eating in her native country of Serbia.

In February 2023, Miona and Jibri visited Chicago and found a restaurant that serves the “best Serbian food in all of America.” Miona enjoyed burek, a Balkan cuisine consisting of thin, flaky dough filled with cheese or meat, something she told her followers is one of her favorite breakfasts.

On her YouTube channel — @JibriandMiona, where she and Jibri have amassed over 9,000 subscribers — Miona showed her subscribers how to cook another one of her favorite dishes, Serbian pitas.

Miona has become a successful businesswoman since moving to the U.S.

In addition to the success she has found with her brand, Miona Beauty, the 90 Day Fiance star is also a talented makeup artist and former model.

Miona has partnered with brands such as Zara, PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and Stradivarius, and her modeling work has taken her to countries all over the globe, including Thailand, Tanzania, and Italy, to name a few.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.