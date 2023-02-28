Even when she’s on vacation, 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is focused on growing her business.

Miona and her husband, Jibri Bell, are currently enjoying the sun and warm temperatures in Miami Beach, Florida.

And although Miona is supposed to be taking a break from work, she just can’t seem to keep her mind off her company, Miona Beauty.

Miona shared a couple of snaps of herself enjoying southern Florida’s beaches, and she looked fresh-faced and fantastic in the makeup-free shots.

In a carousel Instagram post, Miona posed in a hot pink bikini as she hugged a palm tree on the sand.

Flashing her beautiful smile in the first slide, Miona wore a matching sarong with a swirly pattern and oversized hot pink hoops in her ears.

Miona’s hair was secured in one of her signature ponytails, and she put a fun twist on the style with two braids framing each side of her face.

For the second photo, Miona went sans sarong and arched her back for a modelesque pose against the same tree.

Miona’s curls blew in the wind, and she looked ready to enjoy the blue water behind her as she smiled for the photo, showcasing her enviable curves.

As she noted in her caption, even the beautiful sand, skies, and water couldn’t keep her from conducting business for her brand.

“Enjoying last few days before I return home to work on my business 🥰 Even on the beach I can’t stop thinking about business ideas 😬,” she wrote. “Wearing @mionabeauty Mimi Ponytail in color 2/27/613 🥰.”

Miona’s Mimi ponytail is available in 11 different colors and features water wave drawstring extensions. The 28-inch ponytail is constructed of premium synthetic fibers, is heat safe up to 377 degrees Fahrenheit, and can be used on high or low-ponytail styles. It retails for $49 and can be combed and washed like natural hair.

The gorgeous Serbian native launched her ponytail line, Miona Beauty, last year and has since expanded it to include wigs, Remy human hair extensions, hair bun scrunchies, and hair wax.

Miona shares how she does her hair and makeup for a day at the beach

Miona is proud of her brand, often modeling her ponytails and wigs, and is happy to share how she styles her hair with hundreds of thousands of fans.

The former TLC star recently posted a tutorial video on Instagram detailing how she achieves her gorgeous makeup and hair for a day at the beach in just ten minutes.

Miona began the video fresh-faced and with her hair down, donning a white swimsuit and matching coverup.

First, she sectioned two front pieces of hair to frame her face and parted them in the middle. Next, Miona secured her hair in a high ponytail, using a paddle brush before twisting it into a bun.

Calling her hair wax her “best friend” at the beach, Miona smoothed her hair with a stick of the product. Miona then attached her ponytail to her real hair and braided her two loose front pieces of hair. To secure the ends of her braids, Miona applied some of her hair wax to the tips.

Using Missha Cover B.B. cream with light coverage and SPF, Miona applied a small amount to her entire face. Her last step consisted of applying a lip mask to keep her pout hydrated.

After spritzing some perfume, putting on some gold hoops, and grabbing a handbag, Miona was ready for a day of fun in the sun.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.