Miona Bell fires back at claims she had plastic surgery: ‘This body is all natural’

90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell is denying claims that she has gone under the knife to achieve her jaw-dropping physique.

Since appearing on Season 9 of the flagship series, Miona has found fame besides being known for her time on reality TV.

The Serbian-born beauty has launched her own hair business, Miona Beauty, which has skyrocketed to success in recent months.

Miona often promotes her business on Instagram and did just that in a recent post on the social media platform.

Clad in a skimpy purple bikini, Miona posed for a carousel of photographs courtesy of her photographer husband, Jibri Bell.

Miona held a refreshing-looking slice of watermelon in the snaps as she stood in front of a lemon tree amid the bountiful sunshine and warm temperatures.

Although Miona’s hair extensions were intended to be the focus of the shots, her sensational figure became the main topic among many of her fans and followers in the comments section.

Miona received more than 13,000 likes for her post and hundreds of compliments on how amazing she looked in the photos.

One comment, however, caught Miona’s attention, likely because it wasn’t exactly complimentary, but a seemingly back-handed compliment.

90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell denies having plastic surgery

“You look gorgeous, who’s your surgeon??” asked one commenter, adding, “Please share.”

One of Miona’s followers accused her of having plastic surgery, and she clapped back, denying the accusation. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona responded to the follower’s comment, pointing out that she has not visited any plastic surgeons and that her body is 100 percent her own.

“Lol you know damn well this body is all natural,” Miona fired back.

This isn’t the first time Miona has denied having plastic surgery. Earlier this year, the former reality TV star denied having a rhinoplasty after one of her Instagram followers asked whether she had a nose job.

Miona is unapologetic about showing off her body

Not only has Miona denied going under the knife, but she’s also not afraid to showcase her body on social media. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Miona unapologetically defended her choice to wear skimpy outfits and bare her skin.

After catching some heat for posing in a risque lingerie set on Instagram, Miona responded with a lengthy message in her Instagram Story aimed at her haters.

“My message is this: we have been given our bodies to love & enjoy, why hide it, why not express it If you feel that way?” Miona wrote.

She added, “I understand, it’s not your lane, you might get [it], you might not but if you ask me we should ALL BE NAKED.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.