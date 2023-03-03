90 Day Fiance alum Jibri Bell showcased his photography prowess as he captured his wife, Miona Bell, enjoying a day at the beach.

Miona and Jibri are currently vacationing in Miami Beach, Florida, where they’ve been enjoying the abundant sunshine and warm temperatures.

Miona has shared several photos from their time away on Instagram, as she’s been mixing business with pleasure while plugging her Miona Beauty brand.

The Serbian beauty’s latest beach snaps featured her looking fresh-faced and gorgeous as she immersed herself in the tropical locale of Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

In the first slide of her carousel post, Miona looked incredible as she was snapped mid-motion. Miona stopped to glance over her shoulder at the camera, flashing her dazzling smile.

Miona wore her hair in her signature high ponytail with tight waves flowing down her back. The former TLC star donned a white bikini and lacy sarong, accessorizing with a Christian Dior handbag and a gold wristwatch.

Miona Bell is a vision in white as Jibri Bell captures her in a stunning beach-themed photoshoot

The second slide showed Miona posing underneath an arch of palm trees, making for the perfect backdrop for the husband-and-wife photoshoot.

Jibri captured Miona in a full-length shot, showcasing her beach-day ensemble. Miona added a pair of white sunglasses on top of her head and wore black, strappy platform sandals.

Miona’s one-piece swimsuit featured a plunging neckline that extended to her navel and had criss-cross straps along the midsection.

In her caption, Miona shouted out Jibri and repped her brand.

“Thanks to my professional photographer @jibribell for taking these amazing vacation photos for me 😂🥰,” she wrote, adding, “he looked good too I just don’t have any photos to prove that 😂 @mionabeauty Mimi Ponytail in color 2/27/613 was my favorite go to hairstyle for this vacation 😻.”

90 Day Fiance couple Miona and Jibri Bell share their fashion finds

Miona has found much success with her Miona Beauty line, and in addition, she and Jibri have teamed up on their YouTube channel, @JibriandMiona, where they have garnered 9,800 subscribers.

On their YouTube channel, the Bells share everything from life updates, Miona’s “firsts” as an American, Serbian recipes, and outfit inspiration.

In a video from last summer, Miona and Jibri competed with each other to put together an outfit at Target using $100 each.

For his ensemble, Jibri chose a pink bucket hat, a denim jacket with matching jeans, a black graphic tee, and pink tennis shoes.

Miona went with a printed pink tank top paired with light-washed boot-cut jeans, white sneakers, a white belt, and a pair of rose-colored glasses.

The fashion-forward couple each has their own style, and it’s clear that no matter what they wear, they both look fantastic.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.