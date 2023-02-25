90 Day Fiance couple Miona and Jibri Bell are enjoying a Miami Beach getaway.

Following their appearance during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Miona and Jibri have continued to share their personal lives with their fans on social media.

Such was the case over the weekend, as Miona took to her Instagram feed to share some photos of her and Jibri’s Flordia vacation.

Trading warm and sunny Palm Springs, California, for the tropical climate in Miami, Miona, and Jibri looked to be thoroughly enjoying their trip.

The photogenic couple frolicked in the water as they held hands in the first snap of the carousel post. Miona was a knockout in her cutout one-piece swimsuit, which left little to the imagination and highlighted her enviable curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona’s long ponytail cascaded over her shoulders, and she wore a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the UV rays.

Miona Bell is multitasking as she enjoys Miami Beach with Jibri Bell while repping her brand

Jibri sported a pair of patterned swim trunks for the photos, showing off his multitude of tattoos. A slide right revealed the couple sharing a kiss as they put their arms around each other.

“Baywatch 🌊☀️,” read the caption on the post, which also served as a plug for Miona’s ponytail line.

“Im wearing @mionabeauty Moon Ponytail in color 2/27/613 I got it all wet and it still looks like new! Great for the beach days 🏝️,” Miona added.

Miona was serving double duty during her vacation, also repping her brand in her Stories. She added a mirror selfie taken in her bathing suit, this time adding a sheer black sarong. Miona looked amazing in the shot, but it wasn’t her physique she was advertising.

“Moon Ponytail has those perfect beach waves that stay the same even if your hair gets wet!” she noted about her ponytail.

Miona has found much success with Miona Beauty

Miona launched Miona Beauty in 2022. Initially, her collection only consisted of several ponytail styles, but she’s since expanded her business.

Even while she’s on vacation, Miona is plugging her brand. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona’s customers can now snag hair bun scrunchies, wigs, hair wax sticks, gift cards, and, most recently, 100% Remy human hair extensions.

Miona shared some more photos from her and Jibri’s Florida getaway in her Stories. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

The ponytails are available in several styles: the Mimi, the Flamingo, the Desert, the Braid, the Palm Springs, the Moon, and the Boho. Each ponytail comes in a variety of colors and normally runs $49; however, the Braid and the Palm Springs are currently on sale for $39.

Miona’s beauty line has brought her much success, and she has amassed 36,700 followers on her Miona Beauty Instagram page in addition to the 214,000 she boasts on her personal IG.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.