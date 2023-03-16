90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Miona Bell showed her fans how to achieve a supermodel hairstyle like Bella Hadid’s.

Miona has found success in the hair industry with her Miona Beauty line, and she has proven that she knows how to rock any hairstyle with ease.

For her latest hair tutorial on Instagram, Miona channeled her inner supermodel as she recreated a look worn by Bella Hadid.

For the IG Reel, Miona stood in front of a backdrop featuring a photo of Bella donning a curly bun with a center part.

Miona recorded herself as she got to work, beginning by separating the front sections of her hair. She then secured her bangs with an elastic tie before putting the rest of her hair into a high bun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, the Balkan beauty made a center part and connected the bangs to her ponytail. To keep flyaways at bay, Miona encouraged her fans and followers to use her Miona Beauty hair wax stick.

To accomplish the curly effect, Miona added one of her brand’s hair bun scrunchies in color 12/24.

“So, here’s the final result, guys,” Miona said as she showed off the finished product, which looked nearly identical to Bella’s in the side-by-side shot. “I think it looks pretty similar.”

And, Miona’s fans and followers agreed — the post received over 1,400 likes, and some headed to the comments to praise her efforts.

90 Day Fiance fans are impressed with Miona Bell’s hair tutorial

One of Miona’s admirers felt that she did a better job than Bella’s hairstylist and wrote, “Yours came out waaaaay better 😍.”

Another gushed, “🔥🔥 your ponytails are the best!!”

Miona’s fans and followers gushed over her Bella Hadid hair tutorial. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

More fans admired Miona’s efforts, noting how much they “love” her ponytails and buns from her Miona Beauty line.

“Looks amazing 👏 😍,” penned another one of Miona’s devotees.

Miona loves to share hair inspiration with her 215,000 Instagram followers. She’s also recorded hair tutorials to channel Bratz dolls and Ariana Grande.

Miona shares her makeup must-haves

In addition to the success she’s found from Miona Beauty, the former reality TV star is also a talented makeup artist. She showcases some of her work on her Miona Makeup Instagram page, where she has accumulated 8,328 followers.

Miona’s makeup is always impeccable, and she shared her must-have products to attain a flawless face.

Miona is a fan of Estee Lauder’s Double Wear foundation, Laura Mercier’s Pure Canvas hydrating primer and setting powder, The POREfessional hydrating primer by Benefit Cosmetics, and Urban Decay’s All Nighter Ultra Glow setting spray.

When it comes to adding contour and color to her face, Miona uses Fenty Beauty’s Matchstix contour stick, Benefit’s Hoola bronzer in caramel, as well as their Shellie blush and super shiny Cookie highlighter. To get her brows in perfect form, Miona prefers Benefit’s Precisely My Brow pencil and The Nyx brow glue to keep them in place.

Most of Miona’s favorite makeup products can be purchased at Ulta or Sephora or online at Amazon.com.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.