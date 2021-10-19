Mindy Shiben gets down and dirty at Tough Mudder — See the pics

Mindy Shiben is one tough lady. Pic credit: Lifetime

Mindy Shiben is back and better than ever as she just finished her very first Tough Mudder 5k, and judging from the pictures, things got pretty dirty.

Mindy Shiben spent her weekend rolling in the mud of her first Tough Mudder 5k. She posted pictures of the marathon to her Instagram with a caption that the next marathon in her sights would be a 15k!

Mindy posted several pictures of herself in all kinds of interesting situations; crawling through the mud under barbed wire, climbing up a wall out of murky water, and casually hopping over mud-covered hay bales. Hope she likes mud!

Mindy gets down and dirty

Mindy added a caption saying that the pictures were of what a “not so casual” athlete looks like, clearly taking a jab at her ex-husband, Zach Justice, who uses the handle @thecasualathlete on Instagram. She added that anyone can achieve anything that they set their mind to.

Completing a Tough Mudder competition is impressive enough as is but Mindy completed it after coming back from a broken foot back in August! She is definitely one “tough mudder.”

Mindy is the queen of the comeback

Unfortunately, Married At First Sight isn’t a great experience for everyone, and Mindy Shiben definitely got the short end of the stick with her time on the show.

Mindy’s then-husband Zach Justice was a little less than committed to their MAFS marriage. After months of stringing Mindy along it came out that Zach had struck up a relationship with Mindy’s friend Lindsay while he was still married and once Mindy found out, things went downhill pretty quickly.

The couple chose to go their separate ways on Decision Day and their official divorce came soon after.

Following their divorce, Mindy dove back into her pre-MAFS life and began traveling and working out with a vengeance. By the time the reunion rolled around, she looked better than ever.

After the reunion show, Mindy ended up moving to Mexico, where she shared photos of herself enjoying her time in paradise.

And it looks like the queen of the comebacks is at it again after recovering from a broken foot just a few short months ago, she is owning the Tough Mudder 5k with her sights set on the next running marathon being a 15k.

It definitely seems like there is no stopping Mindy Shiben.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.