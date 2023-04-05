Mike Youngquist’s romance with Marcia Alves is over — Here’s why

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist seemingly found love following his split from Natalie Mordovtseva, but it looks as though the romance is over.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mike was spotted spending time with Rock of Love alum Marcia Alves in 2021.

Rumors of a romance between the duo began swirling when Marcia posted a photo on Instagram showing herself and Mike swimming together. She wrote in the caption, “Sunday funday with my favorite people,” indicating that things were pretty serious between the two.

Marcia continued to share photos of herself and Mike spending time together on Instagram, and it looked as though their relationship was going well.

However, in a recent comment on one of her IG posts, Marcia confirmed that she and Mike are no longer an item.

The post didn’t have anything to do with Mike, but one of Marcia’s curious followers asked the former VH1 star, “Do you and Mike still see each other?”

Marcia replied, explaining that their relationship is still amicable, but the distance was too much to handle.

Rock of Love alum Marcia Alves says she and 90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist have gone their separate ways

“We talk, but not together. He is an amazing guy, but unfortunately, we live far to have anything serious. I can’t do the long-distance thing,” Marcia wrote.

The Brazilian beauty continued, “I care for him and do wish him the best and I’m sure we will see each other again, but for now we are friends and we love each other like that.”

Although Mike and his estranged wife, Natalie, are still legally married, the couple is no longer romantically involved. Natalie went on to appear on a 90 Day Fiance spinoff, The Single Life, where she found love again with Josh Weinstein.

What is Mike’s ex Natalie Mordovtseva’s relationship status?

Interestingly, Natalie seemed confused during Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All about whether or not she wanted to get back together with Mike or continue her relationship with Josh.

Natalie wasn’t happy that Josh wasn’t giving her the amount of time and attention she felt he should and told him, “I will never divorce for a guy who is not gonna be there for me, and I don’t give a f**k what you think of me, honestly.”

However, Natalie and Josh have since sparked rumors that they’re still a couple. In fact, Natalie and Josh cozied up to each other recently in an Instagram Story video, sparking romance rumors. In addition, Josh’s ex-wife Candice spilled some tea when she told In Touch that Natalie and Josh “are dating and moving forward with another season [of 90 Day: The Single Life].”

For his part, it appears that Mike is enjoying the single life himself. On Instagram, Mike has been spending a lot of his free time with his family and friends, traveling the world, and living his best life.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.