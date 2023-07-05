Mike Youngquist unveils his new girlfriend but 90 Day Fiance critics say the pic is fake

90 Day Fiance viewers are in disbelief over Mike Youngquist’s latest lady love.

Following his split from Natalie Mordovtseva, Mike, 37, explored his options and dipped his toes back into the dating pool.

Mike entered into a long-distance relationship with Marcia “Brazil” Alves after meeting the former reality TV star in 2021. But the couple called it quits when they discovered that the long-distance thing was too much for them.

Mike and Marcia are still friendly, but it appears that the 90 Day Fiance star has found love again with a new woman.

Mike first teased his Instagram followers in a post from June, hiding the identity of his new girlfriend. While Mike’s face is visible in the shot, his girlfriend’s identity is hidden with a black blob over her face.

Mike smiled as he put his arm around the mystery woman, who sported long brown hair and seemed to be making a serious expression in the shot.

Keeping his fans and critics curious, Mike simply captioned the pic with a red and a black heart emoji.

Now, Mike has hard-launched his girlfriend, uploading a photo of her face in a recent Instagram post.

Mike Youngquist has a new lady love in his life

In the sideways pic, Mike’s significant other leaned over his lap as they snapped a car selfie. Mike didn’t tag his companion or share her name, only giving his followers a good look at her face.

Mike’s new girlfriend made a serious expression as the beautiful brunette placed one hand on the side of her head as she snapped the photo.

In the caption, Mike gushed, “Blessed by the god of the universe for this one of a kind person means the world to me.”

Mike’s post was well-received, garnering over 23,000 likes. In the comments section, however, there were quite a few skeptics who didn’t believe the photo was real — in fact, they thought Mike’s new love interest was Photoshopped into the pic.

90 Day Fiance critics aren’t convinced that Mike Youngquist’s girlfriend is real

“Odd photo…. The woman looks photo shopped into the picture🤔,” wrote one of Mike’s doubtful followers.

Another commented, “She is photoshopped into this pic. Its so obvious. smh,” with another Instagram user accusing Mike of heavily editing the image.

More of Mike’s naysayers spoke out in the comments. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

More of Mike’s naysayers showed up in the comments to accuse him of Photoshopping the pic or, at the very least, using heavy filters.

Plenty of Mike’s followers believe he edited his photo. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

Mike and Natalie Mordovotseva’s perplexing relationship situation

Although Mike and Natalie went their separate ways, it appears that the estranged couple is still legally married. That’s because neither Mike nor Natalie has filed the paperwork necessary to begin divorce proceedings.

While Mike has moved on with a new woman, Natalie has done the same. She was dating Josh Weinstein, a modeling agent who she met during her time on 90 Day: The Single Life.

It appears, however, that Natalie and Josh are no longer an item, as she’s scrubbed all evidence of their love affair from her Instagram. This is a bit confusing, though, because Natalie and Josh had teased an upcoming appearance on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life while thirsting over each other on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance fans will likely have to wait for a new season of The Single Life to find out where Natalie and Josh’s relationship stands and whether Mike will continue to appear in the background of Natalie’s storyline.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.