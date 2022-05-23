Mike Youngquist and his Uncle Beau give summer well wishes to 90 Day Fiance fans

Mike Youngquist and his Uncle Beau shared words of encouragement for enjoying the summer with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Mike Youngquist and his beloved uncle Beau (Uncle Beau) appeared together in a post on Mike’s social media page and wished fans a happy summer.

The pair stood in front of the pond on Mike’s property with their arms over each other’s shoulders as they looked happily at the camera and talked about enjoying the beautiful day.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Mike and his now-estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and the pair continued their journey on season 8 of the flagship series. They were also featured on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where they broke up.

Since then, Natalie was on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life and the 90 Day Diaries Ukraine Special and Mike appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Mike Youngquist and Uncle Beau gave well wishes to 90 Day Fiance fans

Mike and Uncle Beau made a jovial video sharing their well wishes with 90 Day Fiance fans for the upcoming summer.

As Uncle Beau and Mike stood with their arms on each other’s shoulders, Mike said, “From me and Beau to all you out there, to a beautiful beautiful day. We hope everyone is enjoying their day. Summer is around the corner. Remember to go out and live life to the fullest.”

Uncle Beau repeated some of the things Mike said as he was saying them before he remarked, “Have fun, be safe.”

Mike ended the video by saying, “Much love from me and Uncle Beau.”

Mike Youngquist made several announcements on 90 Day Diaries

Mike appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries where he announced several big changes in his life.

Firstly, he divulged that he got an apartment in Seattle to stay at when he has work on the weekdays which helped him with his extremely long and arduous commute from his forest house.

The other major change Mike made, was moving his mom Trish in with him in Sequim. Trish talked badly about Natalie in one 90 Day Diaries scene and urged her son to officially cut ties.

In the episode, Mike also consulted a divorce lawyer since he was still married to Natalie despite her leaving after only six months of marriage.

