Mike Youngquist and his ex Marcia Alves are still ‘hanging out’ following their breakup

90 Day Fiance star Mike Younguist may be technically single, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still mingle with his ex.

Mike, 34, was romantically linked with another reality TV star, Marcia “Brazil” Alves from VH1’s Rock of Love, beginning in 2021.

However, the duo recently called it quits due to their relationship being long-distance, as Marcia explained to a fan in the comments section of a recent Instagram post.

Mike’s rep echoed Marcia’s comments, telling In Touch, “Distance and career obligations for both had always been an issue, but the friendship remains. There’s no bad blood between these two; it is what it is.”

Although they’ve romantically gone their separate ways, Marcia and Mike still spend time together.

Marcia says that despite their split, she and Mike still get together to enjoy each other’s company as well as dinner and drinks.

Mike Youngquist ‘always hangs out’ with his ex Marcia Alves following their split

Speaking with In Touch earlier this month, Marcia revealed, “Mike and I are not together, but we will always hang out with each other.”

The 43-year-old Las Vegas resident added, “We both have been through a lot when it comes to relationships and when we get together, it’s all about enjoying the time we have, grilling steaks, and sipping on tequila.”

Although they’re still friendly, Marcia noted, “[Mike] will not be coming to Vegas to visit anytime soon.”

Marcia still only has good things to say about her ex, telling the outlet, “Mike is absolutely hilarious and definitely not boring!”

Noting that she would “always look miserable” if she spent time with Mike’s estranged wife, Natalie Mordovtseva, Marcia added, “Unfortunately, most people have not seen that side of him, but you can’t blame him.”

90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have raised questions about the status of their marriage

Mike and Natalie went their separate ways, and each began dating other people, but neither has filed for divorce, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Natalie fled Sequim, Washington, for warm and sunny Florida, where she met her current rumored love interest, Josh Weinstein, during her appearance on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie and Josh have hinted on social media that they’re still romantically involved, although neither has confirmed or denied it. The duo was spotted together earlier this year, causing further speculation that they are officially an item.

They each shared the same video to their respective Instagram Stories, depicting them seated in a car at night. Neither of them spoke in the video while Josh recorded them, sparking more rumors about their romantic relationship.

Then, on April 24, Natalie posted a photo to her Instagram feed that included herself, Josh, and her mom, Nelia, seemingly indicating that her mom has met her rumored love interest.

Natalie recently told a fan that she was filming in Atlanta alongside some of her 90 Day Fiance castmates, so it’s likely she’s keeping her romance status under wraps in the interest of not spoiling her storyline.

