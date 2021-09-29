Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino defends calling the cops on his brother

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino with his baby son Romeo and wife Lauren. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino took to Instagram over the weekend to defend himself for calling the cops on his brother Maximo. While Mike has generally left the drama to MTV series Jersey Shore, it appears it has spilled over into his personal life in a big way.

Surprisingly, it was Mike’s own brother Maximo who was causing problems, rather than a fight with his Jersey Shore castmates. Apparently, Maximo showed up to Mike’s house unannounced, ringing doorbells, waking his baby (which in the world of parents is the same as punching you in the face), and being an overall nuisance.

Maximo supposedly showed up to Mike’s house with gifts

A rep for Mike told TMZ that Maximo had showed up to the house to bring gifts for him and his newborn son, Romeo. However, he didn’t call first, and excessively rang doorbells, peered through the windows, and hung around for a while.

Apparently, Mike watched all of this go down from inside the house and immediately called the cops. While it sounds super strange to call the cops on a sibling for just stopping by your house with a present for your child, things have not been smooth between Mike and Maximo for some time.

Mike provided NJ Advance Media with documentation showing he filed harassment claims against his brother but declined to file a restraining order. From the outside, this all looks very murky, and it’s hard to understand.

Mike responded to the drama on Instagram

But, over the weekend, Mike responded to an Instagram comment, clearing a few things up. A follower made a comment to Mike, writing, “Who calls the cops on their own brother? Despicable.”

Mike responded to the comment, and subsequently posted it as a photo to his Instagram grid, seemingly in order to clear up any misconceptions. He wrote, “A responsible adult protecting his family from a estranged family member who has fall prey to mental illness from a long term meth addiction.”

He went on to say he was being a responsible dad, and this had been the second harassment claim he had filed, though he chose not to have the cops arrest his brother.

In the caption, Mike went on to talk about prioritizing the health of his family and himself, and how he had worked hard to stay sober for six years.

Mike Sorrentino is officially a free man

Mike has clearly been making a huge effort to turn his life around (especially after the Jersey Shore days of knocking himself out against an Italian wall), posting on Instagram on September 12 that he is now a free man. After pleading guilty to tax evasion, he went to jail for 8 months.

He wrote, “After 8 months in federal prison, 2 years on probation & 500 hours of community service completed Today is my first day as a free man The Comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Let’s hope Mike continues on his sobriety journey!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.