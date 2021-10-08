Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin practices for Dancing With the Stars villains night with his daughters

The Miz and his family. Pic credit: @mikethemiz/Instagram

The Miz has impressed the judges so far with his performances on Dancing With the Stars this season.

Miz has found a new way to practice for the upcoming Disney Night event next Monday.

Miz is practicing with his daughters and he filmed it for the entire world to see all its cuteness.

Miz practicing for Disney Night on DWTS

Most of the practices that people see for Dancing With the Stars take place in a rehearsal studio.

For The Miz, he put in some work by getting into character at home.

For his practice, Miz posted a video of him getting into character as Scar from The Lion King, with his two daughters playing the part of the hyenas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My girls helping me prepare for Villains Night during #DisneyWeek,” Miz wrote as a caption for the video.

The Miz, along with three-year-old Monroe and two-year-old Madison, prepared in the hallway before pouncing on an unsuspecting Maryse, who was quietly sitting in a chair reading.

If The Miz is able to pull as much charm out of his performance on Monday night as he did with his little girls here, he should have another good week.

The Miz on DWTS this season

The Miz is partnered up with Witney Carson, who shares a common bond with the WWE superstar.

Witney took off last year to have a baby, so she knows what it’s like to have a young one at home to share her joy with.

The two have been slightly middle of the road in the series, but have improved by the week.

In the first week, they tied for ninth place with a 24-out-of-40 score for the Cha-cha-cha to Butter by BTS.

In Week 2, they danced the tango to Nothin’ But a Good Time by Poison. This scored them a 26-out-of-40, which sat alone as the eighth-best score.

In Week 3, the couple danced the salsa to Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did it Again and scored a 22-out-of-30, which was tied for fifth-best. Each week, they have moved up the rankings, showing improvement.

This next week, for Disney Night, Miz and Witney will perform the quickstep to Friend Like Me from Aladin.

For those disappointed he isn’t performing a song from Lion King, the good news is that Olivia Jade and Val will perform I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.