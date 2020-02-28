Mike Sorrentino tried to fix the situation when Snooki quit Jersey Shore

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The past year has been a hard one for the roommates of the popular reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The once fist-pumping friends have had to deal with ups and downs in their personal and professional lives in the public eye.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his fiendish girlfriend, Jen Harley, had been having physical altercations and social media squabbles for months, with their baby girl caught in the crossfire.

Angelina Pivarnick had been anxiously planning her wedding, while also fighting off feuds with a newly divorced Jenny J-Woww Farley.

Nicole Snooki LaValle’s appearances became sparse, as she had been busy balancing family and work life, adding a third baby to her ever-growing family.

Perhaps the most dynamic situation of the past year has been that of The Situation himself, Mike Sorrentino, who was previously sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion.

With gym, tan, and laundry being replaced by marry, prison, and baby it is no wonder that Snooki had decided to quit after more than a decade at the shore.

Snooki announces her departure

During a December episode of her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, everyone’s favorite meatball announced that she would be leaving the notorious MTV series for good.

“Okay you guys, I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Snooki said.

In follow-up comments, Snooki explained that filming while trying to raise a family had been extremely difficult for her and her husband, Jionni. Leaving her little ones for long nights of roommate drama had become more than she was willing to handle, and she ultimately wanted to be home with her children.

It came as no surprise to some roommates, including Vinny Guadagnino who noted that Snooki “quits every day” in favor of staying home with her family.

Mike wants Snooki to stay

Earlier this week, The Situation told Us Weekly that he tried to convince Snooki to reconsider.

“I didn’t agree with it, but I have to support my sister,” Sorrentino said. “I had texted her, called her and tried to convince her to reconsider but she has to do what’s right for her and we have to support her as a family.”

As he is getting life back on track with his beautiful wife, Lauren, The Situation is hopeful that Snooki will at least come back and visit, and possibly have a change of heart.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV on Thursday, February 26, at 8/7c.