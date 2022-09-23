Mike Planeta shares new letter to his future wife after writing letter for Katie Thurston

Mike Planeta appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: @mikeyplaneta/Instagram

Mike Planeta recently wrote a heartfelt message for his future wife.

While Mike doesn’t appear to be in a relationship publicly, he still had his future wife on his mind and offered the unknown woman encouragement.

Mike’s letter showed he has a way with words, similar to his touching letter to Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette Season 17.

During a sex-positive group date on The Bachelorette, Mike was worried he’d have trouble due to being a virgin.

However, Mike managed to stand out and win the group date trophy by writing a sincere letter to Katie about how he’d love her.

While Mike and Katie didn’t work out, Mike still appears hopeful about finding love.

Mike Planeta tells future wife to ‘pray for patience’

Mike Planeta took to Instagram to address his future wife.

Along with his letter, Mike shared a flattering photo of himself in San Diego, California, overlooking a gorgeous ocean and lavender sky.

Mike began his letter by telling his future wife he’d been thinking about her a lot and wanted to offer her encouragement.

Mike reminded his future wife that she doesn’t have to be perfect and their story doesn’t have to be a perfect fairytale as society suggests.

The Bachelor Nation star expressed that love is hard because hearts have sinful natures and “dying to our selfish desires daily won’t be easy.”

Despite the difficulties, Mike hoped his future wife would remain hopeful and open to how God works on their hearts and makes them more equipped to love with grace and optimism.

Mike wrote in the letter, “When the time is right we will be prepared to do life together. Also, pray for patience because you’re going to have to forgive my rotten self a lot.”

He concluded the letter by writing, “Love Mike, Aka your far from perfect future baby daddy.”

Andrew Spencer throws shade at Mike Planeta’s letter

While Mike’s letter received thousands of likes and supportive comments, including from Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Paul, Mike’s The Bachelorette Season 17 costars also reacted with some humor.

Mike remains good friends with several of his costars from The Bachelorette Season 17, including fan favorite Andrew Spencer.

Andrew commented under Mike’s post, writing, “Bro if you don’t get yo “Dear JOHN” having a** off my TL.”

Other Bachelor Nation stars reacted with laughing and skull emojis to Andrew’s comments.

Mike clapped back at Andrew, writing, “don’t make me tell people how many times you cry on paradise Drew.”

Andrew replied, “Bro chill take a joke. Always gotta go for the neck.”

As Mike thinks of his future wife, Andrew will try to find his wife on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, which premieres next week.

According to Mike, Andrew’s journey on Bachelor in Paradise will be emotional, but viewers must tune in to see how Andrew’s quest to find love plays out on the island.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.