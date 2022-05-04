Mike Planeta flaunts his abs in nothing but overalls

Mike Planeta bares lots of skin in a revealing pair of overalls. Pic credit: @mikeyplaneta/Instagram

Mike Planeta was one of many Bachelor Nation stars in attendance at Stagecoach over the weekend.

Stagecoach is a country music festival known for bringing out attendees’ best cowboy and cowgirl fashions.

Mike Planeta gave his take on the theme while showing off his chiseled body in overalls.

Mike Planeta goes shirtless at Stagecoach

Mike Planeta turned up the heat in the recent posts on his recent Instagram stories.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star shared several photos and videos from the festival weekend, including clips of himself dancing in revealing overalls.

Mike smiled and moved his arms in a baseball cap and light denim overalls with no shirt underneath, exposing his toned chest and cut arms.

A wider shot showed more of Mike’s outfit and body as he wrapped a plaid jacket around his overall shorts.

The look, along with Mike’s weekend partying, appears to be a change of pace for Mike, as was evidenced in the text over his photo.

Mike wrote, “When it’s past 11pm and you’re not in bed yet.”

Mike was known to be more on the reserved side on The Bachelorette, but the bolder sides of his personality and fashion choices have become more apparent after the show.

Thomas Jacobs styles Mike Planeta’s hair

Along with showing off his body, Mike also appeared to get his hair done by a fellow Bachelor Nation star over the weekend.

Mike took to his Instagram stories to share a clip with his The Bachelorette Season 17 costar Thomas Jacobs who was also in attendance at Stagecoach.

Thomas appeared to help Mike with his hair, as Mike wrote over the photo, “Sometimes a haircut is necessary or even just a comb.”

On Mike’s main page, he shared another scenic photo from his time at Stagecoach.

More covered up in his main post, Mike posed in a causal tee, shorts, sneakers, and a cap with an American flag against a beautiful California sky.

Mike captioned the post, “I don’t know what we ate more of, dust or chicken tenders 😂🤦🏻‍♂️”

Other Bachelor Nation stars that enjoyed the popular country music festival over the weekend included former Bachelorette leads Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston, and JoJo Fletchers.

Bachelor Nation couples that put on their best western attire at Stagecoach included Bachelor in Paradise Season 7’s Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, as well as Chris Conran and Alana Milne.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.