Mike Parker on American Idol: Who is the new contestant and where can you find him on Instagram?

Mike Parker in his blind audition on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

American Idol Season 20 starts tonight on ABC with the first audition rounds of the new season.

While it’s unknown when he will make his first appearance this season, one American Idol hopeful might be recognizable to fans of reality music television.

Mike Parker is taking part in American Idol this season, and he most recently competed on the NBC hit series The Voice.

Who is Mike Parker on American Idol?

Mike Parker is a singer from Gainesville, Virginia.

When he was 23, Mike tried out for Season 15 of The Voice. He performed So Sick by NE-YO and moved on when Jennifer Hudson made a last-second chair turn.

As part of Team Kelly, he went on to win his Battle Round performance of Gravity by John Mayer over Natasha Greycloud.

However, his journey ended in the Knockout Rounds when he lost to McKenzie Thomas, who herself was a semifinalist.

The Voice 2018 Knockouts - Mike Parker: "Breakeven"

Watch this video on YouTube

Mike was a 15-year-old high school football player when he competed on The Voice and he admitted at the time that his focus was on football over music.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, he had music in his blood as his parents were in a band in the 1980s.

It was his parents that helped him realize he needed to get back to his musical roots and take a bold move towards making his dreams come true, fans learned while he was on The Voice.

Now, Mike is trying his hand at a second singing competition show in American Idol.

Since his turn on The Voice, he has kept trying to make music.

He released a single called Raise a Glass in 2017 before appearing on The Voice and released four more singles since then. This includes Put Me in the Gamer in 2019, Battle in 2020, and both The Real Me and Still Stingy in 2021.

However, he hasn’t put anything together yet for an album or EP.

Where to find Mike Parker on Instagram

Mike Parker is on Instagram at @musicbymikeparker.

He only has 13 posts but has 5,446 followers. He also has no bio.

In his announcement that he was headed to American Idol, Mike wrote, “Its been hard keeping this hush-hush. But Id love to share that God has blessed me with the opportunity to compete on a stage I used to have REAL dreams of being on.. @americanidol.”

Mike Parker - Raise A Glass **New Single** COMING SOON!!

Watch this video on YouTube

Nicki Minaj - Pills And Potions // Covered by : Mike Parker

Watch this video on YouTube

American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 27, at 8/7c on ABC.