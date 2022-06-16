Mike Johnson is hoping for The Bachelorette drama, wants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia love triangle

Mike Johnson wants lots of drama on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation first fell in love with Mike Johnson when he was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

While he was eliminated in Week 7, he was ready to find love again for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out either, and now Mike has his own podcast, Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, with fellow Bachelor alum, Bryan Abasolo.

Mike knows all too well the drama, controversy, heartache, tears, and adventure that a season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette brings.

This is why Mike, along with all of Bachelor Nation, alums, and fans alike, are anxious to see just how this season of The Bachelorette is going to work with two women vying for love, instead of just one.

Mike Johnson is here for the drama of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

While Mike told Us Weekly on their Here for the Right Reasons podcast, “I really would love to see a love triangle between one of the contestants and then the two Bachelorette leads.”

He also talked about how close Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia seem to be as they comforted each other after the simultaneous break up by Clayton Echard on the last season of The Bachelor, as well as this current journey they are on together.

Co-host Bryan Abasolo adds in his two cents

Mike’s co-host, Bryan, relayed, “They seem like they’re best friends. They’re obviously relying on each other and leaning on each other throughout this entire journey, but I gotta figure there’s gonna be one guy that’s gonna walk in that’s gonna knock their socks off and they’re maybe gonna veer both toward him.”

Bryan went on to say, “Like Mike said, maybe a love triangle, maybe they’ll butt heads, but at the end of the day, I just hope that they’re both happy and they both find love on their journey.”

Mike’s take on whether he believes having two Bachelorettes will work

When asked about the process and whether it will work having two Bachelorettes at the same time, Mike declared, “I don’t know because historically, [when the] women are leads, they’ve had a better success rate of staying in those relationships… I think if they chose two guys, they gotta make sure that those guys are mature individuals.”

Whether or not Rachel and Gabby find love on their journey during The Bachelorette, fans can’t wait to see how this season is going to work and if one, or both, of the women find their happily ever after. Moreover, viewers can’t wait to see if the women are still best friends after filming and while the show airs.

For the entire podcast episode with Bryan and Mike on Here for the Right Reasons, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.