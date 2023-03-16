Mikayla Nogueira would ‘die to meet Trixie Mattel,’ defends drag queens

Makeup artist and social media influencer, Mikayla Nogueira, took a trip to Las Vegas and got to experience RuPaul’s Drag Race Live last weekend.

The famous influencer is not only a fan of drag but said she would “die to meet Trixie Mattel,” the Season 3 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Mikayla is from Boston and is also a huge fan of fellow Bostonian and Miss Congeniality Katya Zamolodchikova.

The most endearing part of her TikTok review is that Mikayla called out the recent push from conservative lawmakers attempting to limit or outright outlaw drag in public spaces.

Mikayla stated in her video voice-over that conservative lawmakers introduced over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills last year.

The bill passed in Tennessee recently restricts “adult cabaret performances” in public or in the presence of children and bans them from occurring within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks, or places of worship.”

The makeup queen was transforming her makeup from a daytime to nighttime look before attending the live show when she remarked she supported the art of drag, “On my page, we f**king support drag shows and if you f**king don’t, we would not get along.”

Her favorite part of RuPaul’s Drag Race is the makeup, and she said she would love to do a drag look for her audience one of these days.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.