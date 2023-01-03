Michelle Young sported a blue string bikini for a girl’s trip in Mexico to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle Young proved she’s finishing off 2022 strong, enjoying a girl’s trip in Mexico and showing off her toned figure while she celebrated.

The Season 18 Bachelorette has been through it this year after breaking things off with her fiance Nate Olukoya in June and finishing off the year as a single woman.

Despite the tough breakup, Michelle appears to be living her best life as she laughed it up and partied with pals to celebrate New Year’s in an absolutely gorgeous location.

Michelle’s friend and fellow Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, shared an Instagram Story of Michelle posing along with another friend looking sensational in a blue string bikini.

The pair were taking a selfie together in the pool with the blue sky as a backdrop.

Michelle showed off her toned figure in a blue strapless bikini top with ruching in the middle, along with matching string bikini bottoms that accentuated her curves.

Her hair was pulled back in a chic half updo, and she kept her makeup natural in the warm temperatures, though she made sure to add a glossy pink lip.

Michelle Young enjoyed a girl’s trip in Mexico to celebrate New Year’s Eve

The group stayed at the Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa, where they enjoyed some fun in the sun and soaked in the pool during the day while eating some absolutely delectable dinners in the evening.

Michelle later made her own Instagram post from the trip in which she was seen posing at the pool while watching the sunset and taking a group picture with the other girls.

At one point, Michelle made a quick change, sporting a bright yellow string bikini that looked fantastic against her skin tone and blended in with the epic sunset behind her.

The Bachelorette alum shared some lessons she had learned in 2022 in her caption, starting with, “2022 ended a lot different than I originally pictured but it ended exactly as it was intended and I couldn’t be more thankful for all that I learned.”

She’s most likely referring to her breakup with Nate, which the pair announced via Instagram Stories in June. The sentiments echoed by both Nate and Michelle sounded as if it was a highly amicable breakup, though it definitely broke some Bachelor Nation hearts.

Michelle gave a list of lessons she had learned in 2022 and finished it off, claiming she’s thankful to walk into 2023 with a clear mind.

Michelle partnered with the cosmetics brand Lancome

Being a Bachelor Nation alum means Michelle has found time to become somewhat of an influencer, boasting 717k followers on Instagram. And, with influencer status comes lots of endorsements.

Michelle recently partnered with Lancome, sharing a makeup routine as she prepared to go for a girl’s night out.

She started off with the 24-hour Healthy Glow Serum Foundation, which contains hyaluronic and mandelic acids to give the face hydration.

Later she added a dark, smokey eyeshadow and penciled on the Lancome Le Stylo eyeliner for a cat eye look.

Michelle finished off with the Lancome L’Absolute Rouge cream lipstick in a stunning red color as she danced around in front of her mirror.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.