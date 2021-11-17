Michelle Young shouts out Joe Coleman on social media after he finally opened up on The Bachelorette

Michelle Young shouts out Joe Coleman after opening up on the latest episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

If there’s anyone on paper that would be a great match for Michelle Young on The Bachelorette, it’s 28-year-old Joe Coleman.

Both Minnesotans, who excelled in collegiate basketball, the only question was whether their relationship could go deeper than their surface similarities.

Joe also raised eyebrows after it was revealed that he ghosted Michelle on social media prior to her time as The Bachelorette.

Given a second chance, the real estate developer opened up on the latest episode and The Bachelorette herself has taken to social media to praise him for his vulnerability.

Michelle Young praises Joe Coleman

This week, Michelle brought the men to her hometown of Minneapolis, which also happened to be the home of Joe Coleman.

Choosing him for the coveted one-on-one time in their shared city, the environment added an extra layer of comfort for the former athlete to open up about a life-altering injury that led him to never play basketball the same way again.

Not only did this take a toll on him physically, but the former athlete spoke about the effects on his mental health as well.

“It was beyond difficult. It was anxiety, depression,” Joe told Michelle while on their date. “There was times where I was thinking, you know, if I even wanted to still be here.”

If there’s anyone that can understand not only the physical but mental effects of a career-changing injury to an athlete, it’s Michelle.

Continuing to show her support for Joe, Michelle hopped onto social media to praise him for his vulnerability.

“I see you @cole3wo1d!,” the Minnesota educator tweeted during the November 16 episode. “Taking your game-face off shows strength.”

Michelle Young praises Joe Coleman for opening up to her while on their date. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Twitter

Joe Coleman finally opened up on The Bachelorette

Michelle’s referred to the date with Joe as “the most powerful, special, perfect, stars-aligning” date.

His vulnerability proved there was a chance for a deeper connection between the two, earning Michelle’s rose at the end of the conversation.

Viewers already knew Michelle had a soft spot for the former Mr. Basketball and the latest episode only started to show fans exactly what she saw in Joe from night one.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.