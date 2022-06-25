Michelle Young shares pictures from a girls trip and thanks fans for support

Michelle Young spends time with her girlfriends. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young, Season 18 Bachelorette, shocked the nation and Bachelor fan base when she and her boyfriend, Nayte Olukoya, broke things off. After the break-up, Michelle took some time away with girlfriends.

Nayte and Michelle announced about a week ago that they split after they both individually put out messages on their Instagram pages revealing the news.

Michelle, after sharing the news that she and Nayte were going their separate ways, went on a short getaway with her girlfriends.

Along with taking some much-needed time to herself with her close friends, Michelle thanked Bachelor Nation for all of their love and support during this difficult time for her.

Michelle Young shows off a photo with her close friends

In a log cabin-like house in Iceland, Michelle and two of her closest friends stopped to take a selfie in winter hats and coats.

On her Instagram story, Michelle captioned her picture by saying, “You know what they say… ‘Real friends are those who will wipe your tears, remind you to keep your chin up, and hop on a last minute plane to Iceland when you ask them to.’”

Michelle’s message to Bachelor Nation

Also on her Instagram story, Michelle thanked Bachelor Nation fans and alums for their messages, love, and support during one of the toughest times of her life.

She declared, “Just wanted to take a minute to say thank you for all of the kind and uplifting messages that were sent my direction (hands making a heart emoji).”

Michelle went on to write, “I will still be taking time away from social media but wanted to share some fulfilling moments from this past week (red heart).”

Michelle’s message to announce her split

When the break-up came to fruition on social media, Michelle said, “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

She went on to say that Nayte had become her best friend and she always wants him to achieve his goals and succeed in life. Michelle ended her message as she wrote, “At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

As Michelle continues to go through this hard time in her life, she wants fans to know how much she appreciates them, but she also wants them to respect her privacy and give her some time to grieve and work through this break-up from a man she thought she would spend her life with.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th on ABC.